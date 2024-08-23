Press Releases

08/23/2024

USDA Announces Funding Awarded to Connecticut to Support Specialty Crops

The U.S. Department of Agriculture today announced over $405,000 in funding awarded to Connecticut through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP). Through this program, the Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) will fund projects that strengthen Connecticut’s specialty crop industry through marketing, education, and research.

“We are happy to once again be partnered with Connecticut on the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program,” said USDA Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny Lester Moffitt. “The innovative projects funded through this program will strengthen U.S. specialty crop production and markets and ensure Americans have sustained access to fresh, locally grown fruits, vegetables, and other specialty crops and support the region’s specialty crop growers to help ensure their long-term success.”

Through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program, the CT DoAg will fund three projects. Among CT DoAg’s projects, is research addressing the barriers to cultivate and sell ginseng and goldenseal by Yale University. Additional funded projects will focus on increasing farm resiliency through utilization and promotion of existing critical small fruit pest management through University of Connecticut, and bioprospecting of natural control agents of soilborne pathogens through The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station.

“Through the ongoing funding support of the USDA Specialty Crop Block Grant program, Connecticut has been able to invest in projects that strategically position specialty crop producers for growth and innovation,” said Connecticut Department of Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt. “These grant funds are critical to ensuring our local growers have the tools and resources available to secure an abundant supply of CT Grown farm products.”

The funding to Connecticut is part of a total of $72.9 million in non-competitive FY 2024 funding awarded to 54 states, territories, and the District of Columbia through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. The funding supports farmers growing specialty crops, including fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, and nursery crops. USDA’s support will strengthen U.S. specialty crop production, expand markets, and ensure an abundant, affordable supply of highly nutritious fruits, vegetables, and other specialty crops is available to all Americans.

View more information on the 2024 SCBGP Awarded Grants (pdf).

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) mission is to foster a healthy economic, environmental, and social climate for agriculture by developing, promoting, and regulating agricultural businesses; protecting agricultural and aquacultural resources; enforcing laws pertaining to domestic animals; and promoting an understanding among the state's citizens of the diversity of Connecticut agriculture, its cultural heritage, and its contribution to the state's economy. For more information, visit www.CTGrown.gov.

