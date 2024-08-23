Javier Palomarez, USHBC President, Calls for Solution to Looming Canadian Railroad Strike

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, August 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) urges all parties involved in the looming strike at Canadian National railroad to find a timely and fair solution. Javier Palomarez, USHBC President & CEO, released the following statement on behalf of the organization.“The looming Canadian railroad strike is a severe threat to our economy, with a potential daily impact of over $500 million of goods disrupted. As the lifeblood of cross-border trade, these railroads are critical to the movement of essential products, including food, retail goods, and industrial supplies.”“The ripple effects of this shutdown could lead to significant delays, increased costs, and shortages across multiple sectors. These cornerstone industries - construction, energy, agriculture and more - are home to a significant amount of Hispanic workers and businesses. We urge all parties to find a swift resolution to prevent further economic damage that will disproportionately affect small businesses and consumers”To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBC ​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is a voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

