ZeroTrusted.ai's Free Health Checker Exposes Hidden Vulnerabilities

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, August 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZeroTrusted.ai, a pioneering leader in AI security and Zero Trust Architecture, is excited to announce the launch of its Free AI Governance Health Checker. This innovative tool is designed to help organizations quickly assess and enhance their AI systems' security and governance, ensuring alignment with the highest industry standards and regulatory compliance.The ZeroTrusted.ai Free AI Governance Health Checker provides a thorough evaluation of an organization’s AI governance maturity by examining crucial aspects such as data privacy, regulatory compliance, and the robustness of security measures. This no-cost tool allows companies to identify potential AI system vulnerabilities and areas for improvement, advancing their AI risk management without additional expenses.“We are thrilled to offer this powerful resource at no charge,” said Femi Fashakin, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at ZeroTrusted.ai. “Our Free AI Governance Health Checker is a vital tool for organizations of all sizes, delivering immediate insights into the security and compliance of their AI systems. As AI becomes more integral to business operations, ensuring these systems are secure, governed appropriately, and adhere to AI compliance tools is critical.”Key Features of the ZeroTrusted.ai Free AI Governance Health Checker:• Comprehensive Assessment: Evaluates data handling practices, security protocols, and compliance with global privacy laws and AI policy compliance.• Actionable Insights: Provides a detailed report with recommendations for improving AI governance and security best practices.• User-Friendly Interface: An intuitive platform accessible to organizations of all sizes, from startups to large enterprises.• Immediate Feedback: Offers instant results, enabling organizations to swiftly address any AI governance gaps and enhance their AI threat detection.The Free AI Governance Health Checker is part of ZeroTrusted.ai’s commitment to making advanced AI governance and security solutions accessible to all organizations. This initiative empowers businesses to safeguard their AI-driven innovations, manage AI risks, and stay compliant with evolving regulations.About ZeroTrusted.aiZeroTrusted.ai is a leader in AI security and Zero Trust Architecture, providing a comprehensive suite of tools designed to ensure the privacy, reliability, and governance of AI technologies. The company’s AI Governance System (AGS) and other solutions meet the highest standards in AI risk assessment, AI security audits, and AI governance frameworks, helping organizations confidently navigate the complexities of AI deployment.For more information, visit www.zerotrusted.ai or request a demo at www.zerotrusted.ai/request-a-demo/

