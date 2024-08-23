Scott Gould Promoted to Executive Vice President of Consumer Products International

Vice President of Operations for NPI Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Consumer Products International

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Consumer Products International (CPI) is proud to announce the promotion of Scott Gould to Executive Vice President. Formerly serving as Vice President of Operations, Scott has played a pivotal role in driving the growth and success of CPI’s clients through a combination of innovative marketing strategies and technological prowess.As a fourth-generation retail professional, Scott brings a rare blend of technical and creative expertise to his work. His leadership in spearheading creative social media campaigns, developing unique promotions, and building consumer trust has significantly enhanced brand recognition for CPI’s clients. Scott’s forward-thinking approach to e-commerce, including the seamless integration of real-time warehouse inventory with merchant systems, has streamlined operations and delivered an improved customer experience.Scott has consistently managed high-budget advertising campaigns with precision, generating substantial ROI and expanding market presence for CPI’s clients. His deep understanding of market trends and his ability to craft precise messages tailored to the right audience have been crucial to CPI’s ongoing success.In his new role as Executive Vice President, Scott will continue to leverage his ability to work across departments, coordinating the efforts of CPI’s sales, marketing, and Internet technology teams. His innovative thinking and technical acumen have positioned CPI as a leader in the industry, blending the company’s proven success model with cutting-edge innovation.“I am proud of Scott, who has become a vital part of the company and the catalyst for procuring new brands,” said Mitch Gould, CEO and Founder of CPI. “I am pleased to announce his promotion to Executive Vice President. He has been a very loyal, conscientious worker who has helped Consumer Products International achieve its global status in the marketplace. Since 2008, CPI has helped many global and domestic brands achieve their vision and goals.”Scott’s contributions have not only bolstered CPI’s position in the U.S. market but have also been instrumental in helping global brands successfully enter and thrive in the world’s largest marketplace. His ability to foster trust and deliver results has been a key factor in CPI’s sustained success.For more information about Consumer Products International and its range of services, please visit www.consumerproductsintl.com MORE ON CPI AND ITS FOUNDERConsumer Products International specializes in helping companies to launch and market new and existing products throughout the United States. CPI works closely with brand developers, manufacturers, and retail outlets to ensure a smooth transition from product launch through consumer purchase.Mitch Gould, the founder of CPI and IDM, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

