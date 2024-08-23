23 August 2024

96

Talks held with the head of the National Logistics Corporation of Pakistan

On 23 August 2024, a meeting was held in the premises of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan between the Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov and Farrukh Shahzad Rao, Director General of the National Logistics Corporation of Pakistan.

During the meeting, the parties noted that the time-tested Turkmen-Pakistani relations have great potential for further development. In particular, the sides discussed economic matters with a focus on establishing partnership in the transport and logistics sector.

Taking into consideration the dynamic transport policy of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, the sides discussed opportunities for cooperation in the development of international transport and transit corridors, as well as increasing the volume of transit cargo, simplifying customs procedures, and engaging port infrastructure for better economic integration of the countries of the region.