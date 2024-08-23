Submit Release
Diversity of Magtymguly Fragi’s creativeness - on the pages of TURKSOY publications

23 August 2024

The year 2024 is marked by the solemn celebration of the 300th anniversary of the birth of the great Turkmen poet-philosopher Magtymguly Fragi.

In the row of activities on marking the anniversary of the outstanding Turkmen classical poet Magtymguly Fragi, special attention is given to publishing activities - publication of collections of poems, research works, scientific articles, monographs, special editions, issues of newspapers and magazines dedicated to the unique heritage of the great thinker of the East.

For example, the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) has prepared a number of publications dedicated to the poet’s work and life.

TURKSOY, which has declared 2024 as “The Year of the Great Poet and Thinker of the Turkic World - Magtymguly Fragi”, pays special attention to the learning and spreading of the rich heritage of the great master of the artistic word, who advocated such eternal human values as love for the Homeland, humanism, peace, friendship and unity.

