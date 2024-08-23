$42 Million to Protect the Eastern Finger Lakes Watershed

Governor Kathy Hochul announced $42 million to protect and enhance water quality in the eastern Finger Lakes region. This investment fulfills the Governor’s 2024 State of the State commitment to develop on-the-ground actions necessary to address the root causes of harmful algal blooms (HABs) and significantly reduce their prevalence while supporting projects that help prevent runoff into lakes and improve climate resiliency.

“Clean water is critical to sustaining the health of our communities, protecting our environment, and supporting local economies in the Finger Lakes,” Governor Hochul said. “New York continues to use every tool available as we build on local conservation efforts and assist our farmers and communities to improve resiliency, prevent pollution that can contribute to harmful algal blooms, and take great strides to achieving our climate goals.”

The Eastern Finger Lakes watershed covers more than 30 percent of the Lake Ontario drainage basin and contains seven of New York’s Finger Lakes and their watersheds: Canandaigua, Keuka, Seneca, Cayuga, Owasco, Skaneateles, and Otisco lakes. The region recently reported a greater frequency of HABs, which threaten public health, recreation, and the local economy.

The State Departments of Environmental Conservation (DEC), Agriculture and Markets (AGM), the State Soil and Water Conservation Committee, and the 11 Soil and Water Conservation Districts (SWCDs) in the Eastern Finger Lakes are working together to accelerate watershed protection and restoration measures to improve water quality and mitigate HABs. Last month, $1.2 million in funding was announced for the Eastern Finger Lakes Coalition to build professional capacity and accelerate agricultural and resiliency-related projects.

This new $42 million investment, supported by the Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act and other capital resources, will accelerate water quality improvements, and combat harmful algal blooms in the region. Building on previous record-breaking water investments, this funding will directly support Coalition communities in designing and implementing innovative agricultural and resilience projects both on and off farms. Projects like these have been identified in clean water plans, local SWCD strategic plans and other pollution prevention plans to further drive down nutrient and sediment runoff in the Eastern Finger Lakes watersheds.

Key initiatives include:

Expanding the Agricultural Environmental Management (AEM) program to help farmers reduce water pollution from agricultural activities.

to help farmers reduce water pollution from agricultural activities. Enhancing flood resiliency by stabilizing and protecting vulnerable streams, reducing sediment erosion, and upgrading culverts to minimize runoff.

by stabilizing and protecting vulnerable streams, reducing sediment erosion, and upgrading culverts to minimize runoff. Bolstering cover crop adoption to improve soil health and water quality.

to improve soil health and water quality. Supporting nutrient reduction strategies outlined in watershed-based plans.

This critical investment will not only safeguard the health of our lakes but also empower local farmers by providing additional resources to implement BMPs. These practices, such as erosion and sediment controls, nutrient management, and reduced runoff, will contribute to cleaner water and soil health throughout the region.

Department of Environmental Conservation Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar said, “Safeguarding drinking water sources, water-based recreational uses, aquatic wildlife and habitat, and tourism in the Finger Lakes is a top priority for New York State and Governor Hochul. This $42 million water quality investment to protect the region’s watershed will bolster the State’s ongoing and collaborative efforts to help address harmful algal blooms, reduce nutrients entering our waterways, and allow farmers and communities to strengthen natural infrastructure.”

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “Addressing water quality concerns in the Finger Lakes watershed is a priority for the State and for our Soil and Water Conservation Districts and we will continue to do all we can to protect and improve water quality for New Yorkers. This $42 million commitment directed to this area by the Governor will allow our Soil and Water Districts to work with both our farms and with local government to complete management projects that will have a critical impact on the reduction of sediments and nutrients entering the waterways and protect the water quality for the region.”

State Senator Rachel May said, “Our region's freshwater resources are truly unique and precious. However, these valuable resources are now under threat, particularly from harmful algal blooms that have been impacting our lakes. This year, we made significant strides in safeguarding our freshwater by securing millions of dollars in funding for the Eastern Finger Lakes. Protecting the biodiversity of our lake ecosystems and ensuring the quality of our water are some of my top priorities. I would like to thank Governor Hochul for supporting this effort, ensuring that Central New York’s lakes contribute to our region's beauty, recreation, and economy.

State Senator Pete Harckham said, “Harmful Algal Blooms pose a significant challenge throughout New York State that we have to address. During my visit to the Finger Lakes last year, I witnessed the severity of the problem firsthand. This funding represents a good first step toward effectively tackling this issue. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul for her commitment to enhancing the health of our waterways with this investment.”

State Senator Pam Helming said, “Our lakes and watersheds are essential to public health and safe drinking water, to our tourism and recreation economy, our agricultural economy, and to supporting new business investment and jobs. This investment in protecting water quality and combating HABs is especially important in the Finger Lakes. We are fortunate to have so many dedicated watershed organizations doing this critical work in our local communities, and I thank the state DEC for its partnership in these efforts.”

Assemblymember Deborah Glick said, “Harmful algal blooms (HABs) are a danger to people, animals, and the environment and have risen in prevalence. Investment in clean water infrastructure and the root causes of HABs along with educating and empowering the public on these toxic blooms shows the importance and impact of the Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act. These funds will support our farmers, enhance flood resiliency, protect our lakes, and continue the fight against climate change. Thank you to Governor Hochul and Interim Commissioner Mahar on moving forward with these important investments.”

Assemblymember John Lemondes said, “As one of only 3 commercial farmers in the NYS Legislature, I understand first-hand the importance of legitimate conservation practices that ensure water quality and food viability for generations to come. Infrastructure improvements and upgrades are a necessary building block to maintaining clean water, cleaner wastewater discharge and a viable food supply. Without constant monitoring and upgrading of all three of these pillars, the replacement costs can get out of hand quickly. This funding helps reduce total long term life cycle costs.”

Assemblymember Philip Palmesano said, “This funding will help provide critically necessary resources to address the increased presence of HABs in the Finger Lakes Region. This investment will help preserve the precious and pristine waters of the beautiful Finger Lakes as well as encourage local farmers to implement best practices that will improve the condition of the water and soil they depend on to provide us with food for our families. Thank you, Governor Hochul, DEC Commissioner Mahar, Commissioner Ball and the all Soil and Water Conservation Districts for committing the resources and working to protect our communities and precious resources.”

Assemblymember Anna Kelles said, “The prevalence and pervasiveness of Harmful Algae Blooms (HABs) in our lakes and waterways negatively affects human health, wildlife, the integrity of water ecosystems, and ultimately the lifeblood of our economy here in the Finger Lakes. Despite a vigorous statewide monitoring system, the overall incidence of HABs in the Finger Lakes region of New York State has been increasing. This $42 million dollar investment to protect and enhance water quality in the region and both enhance comprehensive monitoring as well as address the underlying causes of HABs outbreaks could not be more timely. It represents a statewide commitment to comprehensive solutions and multi stakeholder engagement that is the only way we will curb this troubling and environmentally damaging trend. I am honored to celebrate this critical funding to protect the Finger Lakes for generations to come.”

Cayuga SWCD Executive Director Doug Kierst said, “Funding for the Eastern Finger Lakes Coalition, through the continued support of NYS, will strengthen and enhance the eleven local Soil and Water Conservation Districts ability to protect the valuable natural resources throughout the Eastern Finger Lakes Region. SWCDs will continue to address local water quality concerns and needs through locally led conservation programs and initiatives, resulting in an increase in the implementation of Best Management Practices that have proven to be effective in nutrient and sediment reduction.”

Since 2017, DEC worked with stakeholders in the Canandaigua, Keuka, Seneca, Owasco, and Skaneateles lake watersheds to develop clean water plans to protect and improve water quality. In 2018, DEC convened four regional summits to examine the causes of HABs and develop sustainable solutions to reduce impacts. DEC worked with State and local partners to develop and implement HABs Action Plans for 12 high priority waterbodies, including several in the Eastern Finger Lakes. New York State supports the Eastern Finger Lakes Coalition as another action to aggressively lessen the impacts from HABs.

To date, New York State awarded more than $428 million in grants for projects statewide designed to reduce the frequency of algal blooms by targeting phosphorus and nitrogen pollution, factors that trigger HAB occurrences. Supporting SWCD programs aligns with recommendations from the Action Plans and with the regional protection/improvements priorities as described in the Finger Lakes and Great Lake Action Agendas, Lake Ontario Lakewide Area Management Plan, and other initiatives.

DEC also created the New York Harmful Algal Bloom System (NYHABS) page, which features an interactive map that provides active HAB locations. Members of the public should report suspected HABS so DEC experts can review and identify for accuracy. Because it is hard to tell a HAB from a non-harmful algal bloom, it is best to avoid swimming, boating, otherwise recreating in, or drinking water with a suspected bloom. DEC encourages people to “Know it, Avoid it, Report it!” all year round, especially during the summer. The summer months are the peak time for HABs – warmer weather, calmer conditions, and more sunlight will often contribute to the blooms.

Since 2014, Soil and Water Conservation Districts in the Eastern Finger Lakes watershed were awarded approximately $32 million to implement projects within the Eastern Finger Lakes watershed through the Climate Resilient Farming Grant program and the Agricultural Non-Point Source and Abatement Control program. These include erosion control practices, on-farm nutrient runoff control practices, riparian buffers, soil health practices, streambank stabilization practices, and nutrient management practices. Districts within the Eastern Finger Lakes watershed also received nearly $640,000 through two rounds of funding to plant more than 9,000 acres of cover crops.

Also since 2014, DEC awarded more than $55.7 million to 96 projects for water quality improvement planning and implementation within the Eastern Finger Lakes watershed through the Water Quality Improvement Project program and the Non-agricultural Nonpoint Source Planning and MS4 Mapping Grant. Projects funded prepare planning reports or directly improve water quality or habitat, promote flood risk reduction, restoration, and enhanced flood and climate resiliency, or protect a drinking water source. Awards within the Eastern Finger Lakes watershed included land acquisition for source water protection, streambank and road ditch stabilization, wastewater disinfection, sanitary sewer overflow improvements, sediment and erosion control, wetland restoration, riparian buffers, salt storage, and aquatic habitat restoration.

Other recent funding to help protect water quality includes more than $90 million in grants and low-interest financing to the City of Auburn announced by Governor Hochul and the State Environmental Facilities Corporation. This will support planning, design, and construction of wastewater treatment improvements. To help promote buffers that prevent runoff and other water quality impairments, DEC recently established the 287-acre Cayuga Shores Wildlife Management Area along Cayuga Lake and awarded $1.2 million to the Finger Lakes Land Trust for land acquisitions to protect Owasco Lake water quality.

New York's Commitment to Water Quality

New York State continues to increase its nation-leading investments in water infrastructure, including more than $2.2 billion in financial assistance from EFC for local water infrastructure projects in State Fiscal Year 2024 alone. With $500 million allocated for clean water infrastructure in the 2024-2025 enacted State Budget announced by Governor Hochul, New York will have invested a total of $5.5 billion in water infrastructure between 2017 and this year. In addition, the $4.2 billion Environmental Bond Act is helping State agencies, local governments, and partners access funding to protect water quality, help communities adapt to climate change, improve resiliency, and create green jobs. Bond Act funding will support new and expanded projects across the state to safeguard drinking water sources, reduce pollution, and protect communities and natural resources from climate change.

The Governor also expanded EFC’s Community Assistance Teams to help all communities access assistance, particularly small, rural, and disadvantaged communities so they may leverage this funding and address their clean water infrastructure needs. Any community that needs help with funding its water infrastructure is encouraged to contact EFC.