Visit of Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Foreign Affairs, and Second Minister for Education Dr Maliki Bin Osman to the Riau Islands (KEPRI) Province, Indonesia, 21 to 23 August 2024

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Foreign Affairs, and Second Minister for Education Dr Maliki Bin Osman is on a working visit to Riau Islands (KEPRI) province, Indonesia, from 21 to 23 August 2024.



During the visit, Minister Maliki was hosted to supper by KEPRI Governor Ansar Ahmad in Batam. Batam Mayor and BP Batam Chairman Muhammad Rudi hosted Minister Maliki to lunch and accompanied Minister Maliki to Friday prayers at the Sultan Mahmud Ri'ayat Shah Mosque. Minister Maliki also had coffee with Batam Vice Mayor Amsakar Achmad, and lunch with members of the KEPRI Regional House of Representatives.

Minister Maliki had discussions with Bintan tourism management, Batam media editors, and Batam business personalities. Minister Maliki also visited Tembesi Industrial Park and Duriangkang Reservoir. He further met Batam City Government officials participating in the English Language Programme organised by the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and had a dialogue with students and faculty at Raja Ali Haji Maritime University (UMRAH). In these engagements, both sides took stock of the strong relationship between Singapore and KEPRI, and discussed deepening our cooperation in the digital economy, human capital development and renewable energy sectors.

Minister Maliki was the Guest-of-Honour at the National Day Reception hosted by the Singapore Consulate-General in Batam.



Minister Maliki returns to Singapore today.



MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

23 AUGUST 2024

Photo Caption: Minister Maliki attended the National Day Reception hosted by The Singapore Consulate-General in Batam on 22 August 2024. Governor Ansar Ahmad, prominent personalities from KEPRI and Batam, as well as fellow Singaporeans were in attendance.

Photo Caption: Minister Maliki had supper with KEPRI Governor Ansar Ahmad on 22 August 2024.

Photo Caption: Minister Maliki had lunch with Batam Mayor and BP Batam Chairman Muhammad Rudi on 23 August 2024.

Photo Caption: Minister Maliki visited Raja Ali Haji Maritime University (UMRAH) and spoke with students and faculty on 21 August 2024.

Photo Caption: Minister Maliki had coffee with Vice Mayor of Batam Amsakar Achmad on 22 August 2024.

Photo Caption: Minister Maliki visited Tembesi Industrial Park on 22 August 2024.

Photo Caption: Minister Maliki visited Duriangkang Reservoir on 22 August 2024.

Photo Caption: Minister Maliki met Batam City Government officials participating in the English Language Programme organised by the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 22 August 2024.

