Transcript of Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of National Development, Ms Sim Ann at the Official Reception of Cuauhtémoc, 23 August 2024

Your Excellency Agustín García-López Loaeza, Ambassador of Mexico to Singapore,

Captain Victor Hugo Molina Perez, Commander of the ARM Cuauhtémoc,

Mr Gerald Singham, Non-Resident Ambassador of Singapore to Mexico,

Excellencies,

Distinguished guests,

Ladies and gentlemen,

A very good evening to all of you. It is an honour to join you this evening on board the Cuauhtémoc. On behalf of the Government of Singapore, I extend a warm welcome to the officers and crew of the Cuauhtémoc to Singapore.

This majestic vessel, named after the last Aztec Emperor, is no stranger to our shores. It docked at this very spot when it last visited Singapore in 2017. I am happy to see this vessel return to Singapore as part of its goodwill mission to 14 ports in the Asia-Pacific. This is testament to Mexico’s commitment to peace and deepening friendships with countries in our part of the world.

That Mexico decided to have the Cuauhtémoc call at Singapore also reflects the strong and growing ties between Singapore and Mexico. Our two countries have enjoyed a robust and dynamic relationship since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1975. Over the years, our bilateral relations have strengthened, marked by mutual respect and a shared vision for progress.

Today, the Singapore-Mexico partnership encompasses a wide range of areas such as trade, investment, and culture. Mexico is a key economic partner and is Singapore’s third-largest trading partner in Latin America. Our trade and investment linkages have been further strengthened by the signing of the Pacific Alliance-Singapore Free Trade Agreement in 2022. Such agreements demonstrate the shared commitment of our two countries to free and open trade.

Our cultural exchanges have also grown, fostering greater mutual understanding and friendship between our peoples. It is wonderful to see Mexican culture making its mark in Singapore in all shapes and forms. For instance, Mexican restaurants have been popping up across the city in recent years and one need not look hard to find Mexican cuisine here in Singapore. Tequila and mezcal also feature prominently in Singapore’s bar and cocktail scene. But it is not just food that has been making an impact. Our cultural landscape has also been enriched with Mexican cultural exhibitions, such as the Day of the Dead installations at the National Museum of Singapore over the last few years which have proved to be a success, attracting thousands of visitors.

Coincidentally, Cuauhtémoc is also the name of the historic and cultural centre of Mexico City, which was awarded the 2024 Lee Kuan Yew World City Prize for its outstanding commitment in uplifting the lives of citizens through innovative and sustainable urban initiatives. I am confident that the presence of the Cuauhtémoc in Singapore will entice even more Singaporeans to visit Mexico.

Our growing bilateral ties demonstrate that geographical distance is not a barrier to the flourishing relations of our two countries. Bilateral engagements, just like the visit of Cuauhtémoc, have bridged oceans to bring our peoples closer together in impactful ways.

I would like to thank Captain Molina Perez and his crew for their dedication and commitment to this mission of peace and goodwill, as well as Ambassador García-López and his team at the Embassy of Mexico for their tireless efforts in facilitating the Cuauhtémoc’s visit. Let us celebrate the warm friendship between Singapore and Mexico, and look forward to even greater cooperation in the years to come.

May the Cuauhtémoc’s onward journey enjoy fair winds and following seas, and may it continue to be a beacon of friendship wherever it sails.

Viva el Cuauhtémoc! Viva México!