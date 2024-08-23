Introducing AIR - The Future of Radio: A Revolutionary Streaming Platform Now Live

AIR - The Future of Radio Logo Phoenix Global Group Holdings Co-Founders: Mohammed bin Fahad Al Muhairi, Chairman and Larisa B. Miller, Chief Executive Officer AI Dubai and Abu Dhabi: Celebrating the rich culture of the region, bringing the world together through sound on AIR's innovative AI-powered channels. Celebrity Channels on AIR: Jesse Luketa, NFL star & recording artist with Simplistic Melodyz; Dr. Charles Jenkins, Billboard #1 Artist with Positive AIR; Cam Sullivan-Brown, Big Brother star with Vibe Vault; and M62 on AIR, Manchester 62 F.C.'s channel.

Redefining radio with advanced streaming, offering global content, seamless experiences, and endless possibilities for creators and listeners alike.

AIR - The Future of Radio is more than just a streaming platform; it’s a new frontier in how we connect through sound, at the intersection of technology and human interaction.” — Larisa B. Miller, CEO, Phoenix Global Group Holdings

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phoenix Global Media Group is thrilled to announce the launch of AIR - The Future of Radio, a groundbreaking streaming platform that is redefining the way we experience audio content.

Led by Mohammed Hamad bin Fahad Al Muhairi and Larisa Miller, alongside a dynamic team of thought leaders and subject matter experts such as Jon Cataldi, COO and Erik Brescher, VP of Innovation and Technology, AIR is now live and can be enjoyed at www.onairnow.ai.

Mohammed Hamad bin Fahad Al Muhairi, Emirati and Chairman, and Larisa Miller, American CEO of Phoenix Global Group Holdings, are renowned worldwide for their business acumen and innovative, disruptive strategies—qualities that are clearly reflected in the vision and execution of AIR. This collaboration represents a true confluence of cultures, where Emirati and American leadership have come together to spur the future of business, innovation, and media.

With a launch lineup of 20 dynamic channels and more being released regularly, AIR offers an unparalleled range of content that spans music, culture, business, and entertainment. Current channels include:

• AI Dubai: Featuring adult contemporary music.

• Abu Dhabi AI: A business and tourism channel designed for locals, expats, and tourists to explore the culture, language, music, cuisine, traditions, and landmarks of Abu Dhabi, while also showcasing the city's role as a global leader in business, culture, and tourism.

• Positive Air: Featuring #1 Billboard recording artist Dr. Charles Jenkins.

• Simplistic Melodyz: Featuring NFL Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa.

• Vibe Vault: Featuring global music influencer Cam Sullivan-Brown, who is currently

starring in Season 26 of Big Brother.

• M62 on AIR: Featuring the players, coaches, and playlists of Manchester 62 Football

Club, a professional football club in Gibraltar.

• A variety of genre-specific music channels catering to diverse tastes.

Larisa Miller expressed her excitement about the launch: "AIR - The Future of Radio is more than just a streaming platform; it’s a new frontier in how we connect through sound. We’re at the intersection of technology and human interaction, blending AI with human creativity to deliver an experience that is both innovative and deeply engaging. We’re proud to offer content that resonates globally while also being deeply rooted in the cultures and communities we serve."

Jon Cataldi, who played a pivotal role in the creation and development of AIR, added: "From the very beginning, our goal with AIR was to push the boundaries of traditional radio. By integrating AI-driven user engagement algorithms, AI and human DJs, and AI-generated advertisements, we’re creating a platform that not only entertains but also evolves with its listeners. AIR truly represents the future of radio, and we’re excited to share it with the world."

AIR’s unique blend of technology and human touch offers an immersive audio experience. The platform’s use of AI enhances user engagement, while a mix of AI and human DJs provides diverse and personalized content. Upcoming features include additional social experience innovations that will further establish AIR as the definitive future of radio.

We invite global sponsors to join us in this exciting journey and encourage those interested in programming or bespoke channels to contact us. AIR offers an unparalleled opportunity to reach a global audience through innovative and engaging content.

For more information, visit www.onairnow.ai and www.phoenixglobal.co. For inquiries, please contact us at info@onairnow.ai.

