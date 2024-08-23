In Brazil, The Society for Low Carbon Technologies Makes a Significant Impact at a Carbon Capture Conference

Left to right: SPE’s President, Terry Palisch, and SFLCT members via Fernando C. Hernandez, Nathália Weber, Emily Llinas, Claudio Ziglio, and Scott Sutherland The SFLCT’s International Executive Advisor, Alessandra Simone, is pictured in the forefront, moderating a panel session

DALLAS, TEXAS, U.S., August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Society for Low Carbon Technologies (SFLCT), a global non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the energy transition with low-carbon technologies, organized an international gathering with carefully selected organizations in Houston, U.S., in April 2023. The impact of this gathering was felt in May of this year.

How so? The SFLCT and said organizations converged in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and successfully launched the Carbon Capture Utilization Storage (CCUS) Latin America conference, attracting 491 people from 172 organizations in 19 countries. Vitally, the Brazilian government also backed this conference.

The SFLCT’s Chairman of the Board, Fernando C. Hernandez, remarks, “We are thrilled that the SFLCT was an official endorsing organization of such a prestigious conference, which showcased collaborative CCUS deployment methods for Latin America and globally. For this reason, it is unsurprising that this conference will take place in Colombia in 2025, which we will eagerly support again.”

Moreover, recognizing the necessity of delivering team-based outcomes, Hernandez made an unprecedented move by uniting individuals who were present in Houston in 2023 as official members of the SFLCT. This came by way of Nathália Weber, Scott Sutherland, and Emilly Llinas, who are part of CCS Brasil, the Society of Exploration Geophysicists (SEG), and the American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG), respectively.

Claudio Ziglio, with state-owned Petrobras, would subsequently join the SFLCT. Together, the foregoing individuals, in conjunction with other key players, were instrumental to the successful execution of the CCUS conference (this equally applies to the below-listed organizations).

Notably, the AAPG operated the event through Llinas, and she played an important role in delivering on the conference's theme of "Organizations Stronger Together." This provided a cohesive framework for all the organizations involved with this conference.

The SFLCT’s International Executive Advisor, Alessandra Simone, who served on the technical program committee and spearheaded the SFLCT’s Brazilian activity, notes, “The conference was full of hope, innovation, and a drive to accelerate CCUS deployment as a carbon management strategy.” Additionally, various SFLCT members demonstrated their specialized skillsets by participating in four of the five conference special sessions, which are as follows: The State of CCUS in Brazil; Deploying CCUS at Scale in Latin America; A Cross-Sectoral Path to Scaling Decarbonization; and Understanding Carbon Markets. Simone adds, “The conference exceeded all expectations as it drew more than double the anticipated number of attendees, bringing together government representatives, industry leaders and specialists, academics, and a vibrant group of young professionals.”

As noted previously, the event was operated by the AAPG; however, it was co-led by the AAPG, SEG, and the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), which is why Terry Palisch, the SPE’s President, is pictured in the opening image, while CCS Brasil and the SFLCT were supporting organizations. Importantly, additional organizations were paramount in making this event a success (in various capacities) via the Society of Petrophysicists and Well Log Analysts, the Brazilian Association of Petroleum Geologists, the Brazilian Geophysical Society, and the SPE’s Brazil Section.

