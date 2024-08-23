NEWS RELEASE: Nominees announced for Third District Court vacancy

NEWS RELEASE

Aug. 23, 2024

Contact:

Emma Williams

Office of the Governor

(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov

Nominees announced for Third District Court vacancy

SALT LAKE CITY (Aug. 23, 2024) – The Third District Judicial Nominating Commission has selected nominees for a vacancy on the Third District Court. This position was created by the Legislature during the 2024 Legislative Session.

The nominees for the vacancy are: Darcy Goddard, Shareholder/Attorney, Strong & Hanni, P.C.; Todd Hilbig, Assistant Attorney, United States Attorney’s Office; Kyle Kaiser, Judge Pro Tempore, Salt Lake City Justice Court, Assistant Attorney General, Utah Attorney General’s Office; Thaddeus May, Assistant Attorney, United States Attorney’s Office; John Nielsen, Partner, Schaerr Jaffe LLP.

Written comments can be submitted to the Third District Judicial Nominating Commission at judicialvacancies@utah.gov or Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, P.O. Box 142330, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-2330. The deadline for written comments is noon Sept. 2, 2024. The Nominating Commission may request further information or conduct an investigation of the nominees after reviewing public comments. After the public comment period, the names will be sent to Gov. Spencer J. Cox, who will have 30 days to make an appointment. Gov. Cox’s appointee is subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.

