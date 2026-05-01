Nominees announced for two Utah Supreme Court vacancies

SALT LAKE CITY (April 30, 2026) – The Appellate Judicial Nominating Commission has selected nominees for two vacancies on the Utah Supreme Court. These positions were created by the Legislature during the 2026 Legislative Session.

The nominees for the vacancies are: Christopher Ballard, General Counsel and Chief of Staff, Utah County Attorney’s Office; Christopher Bates, Shareholder, Kirton McConkie; Matthew Bates, Judge, Third District Court; Matthew Bell, Judge, Fifth District Court; Samuel Chiara, Judge, Eighth District Court; Stephen Dent, Assistant United States Attorney, United States Attorney’s Office; William Hains, Deputy Division Director, Criminal Appeals, Office of the Attorney General; Jay Jorgensen, Senior Counsel, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints; Derek Pullan, Judge, Fourth District Court; Stanford Purser, Solicitor General, Office of the Attorney General; Eldred Rawson, Judge, Second District Court; Ryan Tenney, Judge, Utah Court of Appeals.

Written comments can be submitted to the Appellate Judicial Nominating Commission at [email protected] or Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, P.O. Box 142330, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-2330. The deadline for written comments is noon May 10, 2026. The Nominating Commission may request further information or conduct an investigation of the nominees after reviewing public comments. After the public comment period, the names will be sent to Gov. Spencer J. Cox, who will have 30 days to make the appointments. Gov. Cox’s appointees are subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.

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