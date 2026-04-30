Gov. Cox to ceremonially sign H.B. 108 and announce Utah’s participation in “A Home for Every Child”
What: Gov. Spencer J. Cox will ceremonially sign H.B. 108, Minors in State Custody Amendments, and announce Utah’s participation in “A Home for Every Child,” a national effort through the Administration for Children and Families to improve outcomes for children in state custody.
When: Thursday, April 30, 2026
Time: 3:40 p.m.
Where: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
Who:
Gov. Spencer J. Cox
First Lady Abby Cox
Assistant Secretary for Family Support Alex Adams
Utah Department of Health and Human Services Executive Director Tracy Gruber
Rep. Doug Fiefia
Sen. Todd Weiler
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