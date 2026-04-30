Gov. Cox to ceremonially sign H.B. 108 and announce Utah’s participation in “A Home for Every Child”

What: Gov. Spencer J. Cox will ceremonially sign H.B. 108, Minors in State Custody Amendments, and announce Utah’s participation in “A Home for Every Child,” a national effort through the Administration for Children and Families to improve outcomes for children in state custody.

When: Thursday, April 30, 2026

Time: 3:40 p.m.

Where: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

Who:

Gov. Spencer J. Cox

First Lady Abby Cox

Assistant Secretary for Family Support Alex Adams

Utah Department of Health and Human Services Executive Director Tracy Gruber

Rep. Doug Fiefia

Sen. Todd Weiler