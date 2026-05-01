Gov. Cox announces Utah joins national “A Home for Every Child” initiative, signs joint proclamation with federal partners

SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer J. Cox today announced that Utah is joining the national “A Home for Every Child” initiative and signed a joint proclamation with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to strengthen child welfare outcomes and expand access to stable foster homes.

The proclamation, signed alongside Assistant Secretary for Family Support Alex J. Adams, formalizes a new federal-state partnership focused on improving child safety, permanency and well-being, with the shared goal of ensuring every child has the opportunity to grow up in a safe, stable and loving home.

“Every child deserves a family who loves them and cares for them,” said Gov. Cox. “This partnership is about making sure homes are ready and waiting for children, and giving foster families the support they need to succeed.”

Utah becomes one of a growing number of states participating in the Administration for Children and Families initiative, which aims to close the gap between the number of children in foster care and the number of available foster homes. The effort focuses on increasing capacity, improving retention of foster families and reducing reliance on temporary or non-traditional placements.

Through the proclamation, Utah and ACF committed to a new Program Improvement Plan and to advancing a shared set of priorities, including strengthening outcomes for children and families, promoting innovation and collaboration, and reducing administrative burdens so caseworkers can focus more time on direct care.

A key part of Utah’s model is its nationally recognized “care communities” approach, which surrounds foster families with a network of support, helping reduce burnout and improve stability for children in care.

“Governor Spencer Cox and Utah First Lady Abby Cox have been dedicated advocates for their state’s foster youth and foster parents, which is why we are so pleased Utah is both joining our A Home for Every Child initiative and taking action to further preserve foster youth’s federal benefits,” said Assistant Secretary Alex J. Adams. “The Trump administration is laser focused on improving child welfare outcomes, and through this type of federal-state partnership, together we will change the trajectory of children and families across our nation.”

State leaders emphasized that the initiative is about long-term outcomes, ensuring children in care have a clear path to stability and success.

“This reflects a shared commitment to improving outcomes for the children we serve,” said Tracy Gruber, executive director of the Utah Department of Health and Human Services. “By aligning state and federal efforts, we can focus more resources on supporting children and families directly.”

As part of the event, Gov. Cox also ceremonially signed H.B. 108, Minors in State Custody Amendments, sponsored by Rep. Doug Fiefia and Sen. Todd Weiler. The bill ensures youth in state custody retain access to critical federal benefits, helping support housing, education and other essentials as they transition into adulthood.

Gov. Cox also credited First Lady Abby Cox for her leadership in supporting foster families and strengthening care communities across Utah.

“When families, neighbors, faith groups and government come together, we can build a system where every child has a home and a future,” Gov. Cox said.

A copy of the joint proclamation can be found here.