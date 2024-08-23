Arizona Recognizes John McCain Democracy Week August 25–31, 2024

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Governor Katie Hobbs has proclaimed August 25–31, 2024 as John McCain Democracy Week, recognizing Senator John McCain’s legacy on what would have been his 88th birthday on August 29, 2024, and the six-year anniversary of his death on August 25, 2018. The proclamation recognizes Senator McCain’s enduring legacy in the state of Arizona and his lifetime achievements fighting for freedom, democracy, and human rights in the United States and around the globe.

“John McCain’s bold and steadfast defense of our democracy and freedoms at home and abroad is a shining example of what it means to be an Arizonan,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “His legacy is woven into the fabric of our state’s identity, and continues to inspire Arizonans every single day. I am proud to honor him with this proclamation, and know that his impact is felt deeply by every community across the state.”

“I am grateful to Governor Hobbs for recognizing John and his legacy with this proclamation. John dedicated his life to serving America and the values of democracy, freedom, and human dignity. By recognizing John McCain Democracy Week, I am hopeful that Arizona and the world will be reminded of his service, civility, and belief in American greatness,” said Ambassador Cindy McCain.

“As the organization dedicated to advancing the values and legacy of the McCain family, we are thrilled by Governor’s Hobbs’ proclamation recognizing John McCain Democracy Week,” said McCain Institute Executive Director Dr. Evelyn Farkas. “We hope that John McCain Democracy Week inspires Arizonans and all Americans to serve a cause greater than themselves, just as Senator McCain did, and to continue fighting for democracy at a time when it is more vulnerable than ever.”

By acknowledging and celebrating the legacy of Senator McCain, Arizona aims to encourage the advancement of the values Senator McCain stood for: freedom, democracy, country over party, and American leadership in the world.

WHEREAS, Senator John Sidney McCain III was born on August 29, 1936, into a family defined by its military service and patriotism. The son and grandson to four-star admirals, he was called to duty from birth like his father and grandfather before him, Senator McCain attended the United States Naval Academy; and

WHEREAS, following graduation in 1958, Senator McCain trained to become a naval aviator.

While on a mission in North Vietnam in 1967, his aircraft was struck down and he was taken as a prisoner of war (POW) for five years. As a POW, the Senator established his own legacy of character-driven leadership, refusing to be released earlier than his fellow prisoners; and

WHEREAS, surviving years of torture, Senator McCain remained committed to his sworn obligations to his country, command, and fellow prisoners. It was this experience he would later accredit to his love of country, stating, “It wasn’t until I had lost America for a time that I realized how much I loved her.”; and

WHEREAS, Senator McCain launched his candidacy for Congress in Arizona and began a new chapter of public service that led to four-decade career focused on his core values of: human rights, democracy, defending America, international affairs, service, and civility; and

WHEREAS, Senator McCain strove to be a voice for the oppressed. He fought for human rights around the world and used his platform as a former POW to secure legislation that strengthened America’s ban on the use of torture; and

WHEREAS, Senator McCain held the right to self-determination and democracy as a cornerstone of his worldview. From the fall of the Berlin Wall to the protests of Maidan Square, Senator McCain was a forceful advocate for those seeking to break free from the chains of authoritarianism; and

WHEREAS, Senator McCain led countless bipartisan efforts to solve domestic challenges, including spearheading reforms on spending, campaign finance, and immigration. He championed key ethics and anti-human trafficking legislation and worked tirelessly on behalf of veterans; and

WHEREAS, Senator McCain believedthat American leadership was the world’s greatest force for good. A lifelong champion of America’s military might, Senator McCain was also a staunch defender of American diplomacy and engagement in the world; and

WHEREAS, Senator McCain cherished the privilege to serve a cause greater than himself. He promoted programs and lived the ideals that made public service more accessible to Americans of all backgrounds, abilities, and persuasions; and

WHEREAS, Senator McCain was a model of civility who worked across the aisle throughout his career. He firmly believed in vigorous debate and the legitimacy of political opposition, but that politicians could disagree on policy without demonizing one another.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Katie Hobbs, Governor of the State of Arizona, do hereby proclaim

August 25 – 31, 2024 as

JOHN MCCAIN DEMOCRACY WEEK

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and caused

to be affixed the Great Seal of the State of Arizona

GOVERNOR

DONE at the Capitol in Phoenix on this thirteenth day of AUGUST in the

Year Two Thousand and Twenty-Four, and of the Independence of

the United States of America the Two Hundred and Forty-Ninth.

ATTEST:

SECRETARY OF STATE

