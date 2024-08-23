Government to hold seminar to promote spirit of 3rd plenary session of CPC 20th Central Committee

MACAU, August 23 - At the invitation of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government, the central authorities have approved a visit to Macao by a delegation in order to publicise to the Macao community – via a promotional seminar – the spirit of the third plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Members of the publicity delegation include: Vice Chairman of the Constitution and Law Committee of the National People’s Congress and Director of the Legislative Affairs Commission of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, Mr Shen Chunyao; and the Secretary of the CPC Leadership Group of the Ministry of Commerce and Minister of Commerce, Mr Wang Wentao.

The seminar will be held at 3pm on 28 August, in the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex.

The third plenary session of the CPC 20th Central Committee carries great significance. During the session, General Secretary Xi Jinping delivered important speeches and the session adopted the Resolution on ‘Further Deepening Reform Comprehensively to Advance Chinese Modernisation’.

The MSAR Government is to continue uniting and leading all sectors of Macao society in order continuously to carry out the work of studying and implementing the spirit of the third plenary session of the CPC 20th Central Committee.

The seminar will be broadcast live via the Government Information Bureau’s website (www.gcs.gov.mo) and via Teledifusão de Macau (TDM). Members of the public are invited to watch the seminar and learn about the spirit of the third plenary session of the CPC 20th Central Committee.