Oakland Driver Services Center to Temporarily Close for a Planned Remodel

Friday, August 23, 2024 | 09:31am
The Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s Oakland Driver Services Center, located at 160 Beau Tisdale Drive, will close for a planned remodel on Thursday, Aug. 29. After the remodel, citizens can expect fresh paint and new furniture, flooring and workstations.
During the remodel, citizens can visit nearby Driver Services Centers, County Clerk’s Offices, nearby Self-Service Kiosks, or utilize online services at tn.gov/safety/driver-services/online.html. Teenagers between 15 and 17 years of age can take the knowledge test online under a parent or guardian’s supervision via the Tennessee Proctor Identification (PID) app. Learn more at, tn.gov/content/tn/safety/driver-services/driver-license-knowledge-test-online.html.
Nearby Driver Services Centers
- Bartlett Express Services Center - 6340 Summer Ave., Memphis
- Covington Driver Services Center - 220 Highway 51 N., Suite 1, Covington
- Millington Driver Services Center - 5019 W. Union Road, Millington
- East Shelby Drive Driver Services and Reinstatement Center - 3200 East Shelby Drive, Memphis
- Summer Avenue Driver Services and Reinstatement Center - 5266 Summer Avenue, Suite 75, Memphis
County Clerk Partners - Duplicates and Renewals of Non-Commercial Driver License Only
- Haywood County Clerk - 1 North Washington Street - open Wednesday and Thursday only from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Shelby County Clerk - 150 Washington Avenue, Suite 103
Nearby Self-Service Kiosks - Duplicates and Renewals of Non-Commercial Driver License Only
- Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library Kiosk - 3030 Poplar Avenue, Memphis
- Germantown City Hall Kiosk - 1930 South Germantown Road, Germantown
- Memphis Police Appling Farms Station Kiosk - 6850 Appling Farms Parkway, Memphis
- Memphis Police Mt. Moriah Station Kiosk - 2602 Mt Moriah Road, Memphis
- Memphis Police Tillman Station Kiosk - 426 Tillman Street, Memphis
- Shelby County Clerk Kiosk - 1075 Mullins Station, Suite W-103, Memphis
- University of Memphis Kiosk - 506 University Street, Room 100, Memphis