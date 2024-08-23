Oakland Driver Services Center to Temporarily Close for a Planned Remodel

The Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s Oakland Driver Services Center, located at 160 Beau Tisdale Drive, will close for a planned remodel on Thursday, Aug. 29. After the remodel, citizens can expect fresh paint and new furniture, flooring and workstations.

During the remodel, citizens can visit nearby Driver Services Centers, County Clerk’s Offices, nearby Self-Service Kiosks, or utilize online services at tn.gov/safety/driver-services/online.html. Teenagers between 15 and 17 years of age can take the knowledge test online under a parent or guardian’s supervision via the Tennessee Proctor Identification (PID) app. Learn more at, tn.gov/content/tn/safety/driver-services/driver-license-knowledge-test-online.html.

Nearby Driver Services Centers

Bartlett Express Services Center - 6340 Summer Ave., Memphis

Covington Driver Services Center - 220 Highway 51 N., Suite 1, Covington

Millington Driver Services Center - 5019 W. Union Road, Millington

East Shelby Drive Driver Services and Reinstatement Center - 3200 East Shelby Drive, Memphis

Summer Avenue Driver Services and Reinstatement Center - 5266 Summer Avenue, Suite 75, Memphis



County Clerk Partners - Duplicates and Renewals of Non-Commercial Driver License Only

Haywood County Clerk - 1 North Washington Street - open Wednesday and Thursday only from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Shelby County Clerk - 150 Washington Avenue, Suite 103



Nearby Self-Service Kiosks - Duplicates and Renewals of Non-Commercial Driver License Only