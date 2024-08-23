Submit Release
First Lady Cathy Justice honored for expanding Communities In Schools program statewide, celebrates 20th anniversary of CIS

Communities In Schools West Virginia has had a significant impact, employing over 250 site coordinators who work in more than 270 schools and support over 114,000 students. Their combined salaries total over $18 million annually, supporting hundreds of local families.

“Communities In Schools has become a beacon of hope for so many students in West Virginia,” First Lady Cathy Justice said. “Jim and I are proud to celebrate this incredible milestone for Greenbrier County and to support an organization that is dedicated to taking care of our children. This program only works because of our amazing site coordinators, teachers, and administrators who deeply care about the well-being of each and every student. They are truly the ones guiding them through life’s challenges to build a brighter future. I could not be more thankful for the people here tonight and those making an impact across the state. Thank you all for having me, because I am so honored to receive this award.”

“Cathy truly deserves all the recognition in the world for her commitment to Communities In School,” Gov. Justice said. “Over the years, we’ve had the honor to visit tons of CIS schools, meeting thousands of students and teachers in every corner of West Virginia. We’ve witnessed first-hand the heart that goes into this program. We see that our students know there are people who genuinely love and care for them, and that makes a huge difference. I am beyond proud of Cathy. It’s her vision that paved the way for this Communities In Schools success story. Let’s keep it going.”

