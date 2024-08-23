"The Parents," Strikes a Chord Nationally, Receiving Positive Acclaim from Critics and Readers Alike

DOYLESTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Suzanne Chima , author of The Parents : Breaking generational cycles, belief systems and the lies about who you truly are, has captivated readers with her powerful memoir.Since its release in May 2023, "The Parents" has garnered widespread acclaim and positive feedback from critics across the nation. Reviewers have praised Chima's candid storytelling and the transformative impact of her message.The Parents is a story of a woman who overcame years of abuse and trauma by discovering the dark root from which it all formed: the generational programming passed down through her family line, and belief systems that could reach back thousands of generations which created repeated patterns of pain and damage.Reflecting on her journey, she shares, "I wanted to write this book since I was 16, but I guess back then, my life wasn't dramatic enough to make it interesting. This book is my way of acknowledging that we all face trauma, big or small. Trauma affects us deeply, potentially paralyzing us if we let it. However, there's always a light at the end of the tunnel, and by changing our perspective, we can change our reality. I've always wished someone would mentor or listen to me, so now my mission is to be that person for someone else. If I can help just one person, it would mean the world to me."Indeed Chima’s words have connected well nationwide with both critics and readers alike. A news media journalist commented, "We never know where life will lead us, but Suzanne's inner strength and perseverance are truly monumental! She's not only survived but soared, finally achieving the 'Happily Ever After' she always deserved. Through her brave storytelling, she shows us all that dreams can become reality."Another critic remarked, "This is a raw, inspiring story of resilience, self-discovery, and finding love unexpectedly. It's a book that motivates and, perhaps, saves."Readers worldwide have echoed these sentiments, celebrating "The Parents" for its honesty, insight, and motivational impact. Suzanne Chima's "The Parents" is available for purchase on Amazon and through major book retailers.About Suzanne ChimaSuzanne Chima is a wife, mother of three young adults, vocalist, family business owner, entrepreneur, and now author, Born and raised in SW Philadelphia, Chima eventually settled in Doylestown, PA at the age of 56.

