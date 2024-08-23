Global Evaporated Goat Milk Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Evaporated Goat Milk Global Market Report 2024

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The evaporated goat milk market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.75 billion in 2023 to $5.9 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to a rise in health consciousness, culinary uses and recipes, alternatives to cow's milk, cultural preferences, dairy-free and vegan trends, and nutritional benefits for children.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The evaporated goat milk market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.63 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to functional and fortified varieties, global increase in goat milk production, rise in specialty diets, focus on local and artisanal products, government support for dairy alternatives.

Growth Driver Of The Evaporated Goat Milk Market

The growing lactose-intolerant population is expected to propel the growth of the evaporated goat milk market going forward. Lactose intolerance is a condition in which a person's body is unable to fully digest lactose, a sugar found in milk and dairy products, which is caused by a deficiency of lactase, the enzyme responsible for breaking down lactose in the small intestine. The lipid molecules in goat's milk are smaller than those in cow's milk, making goat's milk easier to digest for persons with weak digestive systems such as lactose-intolerant.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the evaporated goat milk market include Meyenberg Goat Milk, Nestlé S.A, Arla Foods, Fraser and Neave Limited, Royal FrieslandCampina N.V, Eagle Family Foods Group LLC.

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the evaporated goat milk market. Major companies operating in evaporated goat milk are introducing unique products using evaporated goat milk.

Segments:

1) By Type: Skimmed Evaporated Milk, Whole Evaporated Milk

2) By Application: Infant Food, Dairy Products, Bakeries, Confectionery, Other Applications

3) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading The Market

Europe was the dominating region in the evaporated goat milk market in 2023. The regions covered in the evaporated goat milk market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Evaporated Goat Milk Market Definition

Evaporated goat milk is a type of milk that has been heated to remove most of its water content, leaving a concentrated, creamy milk product. This process involves heating fresh goat milk until about 60% of the water content has been evaporated, which results in a thicker, creamier texture and a richer flavor compared to regular goat milk. It is used for baking confections, over cereals, for drinking, and for any other recipes calling for milk.

