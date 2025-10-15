Refurbished Laptop Market Anticipated to Grow at 6% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Refurbished Laptop Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Big Is The Refurbished Laptop Market In 2025?

In recent years, the market size for refurbished laptops has experienced significant growth. Its expansion is predicted to continue, escalating from $7.73 billion in 2024 to $8.16 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. This growth during the historic period is a result of multiple factors including the rising costs of brand new devices, the surge of e-commerce, heightened awareness towards environmental sustainability, economic circumstances, the efficiency of refurbishment operations, and the increasing acceptance and trust towards refurbished products.

The market size of refurbished laptops has been projected to significantly expand in the coming years, reaching $10.29 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate of 6.0%. The predicted growth during this period is linked to the ongoing increase in e-waste, the heightened interest in greener solutions like refurbished laptops, the adoption of the circular economy concept, the broadening of online platforms and marketplaces, and the incorporation of refurbished laptop programs. During the forecast period, the market trends are expected to emphasize sustainability, an increasing need for cost-effective computing, technological progress in refurbishment, the expansion of e-commerce, corporate sustainability initiatives, government regulations, improved consumer trust, education and awareness initiatives, product innovations, and the development of new markets.

Download a free sample of the refurbished laptop market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=14787&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Refurbished Laptop Market?

The rise in electronic waste is projected to stimulate the growth of the refurbished laptop market in the coming years. Electronic waste, also known as e-waste, consists of discarded gadgets and equipment such as computers, mobile phones and domestic appliances. If not properly dealt with or recycled, these discarded items can pose a threat to both the environment and human health. Using refurbished laptops aids in combatting e-waste by prolonging the lifespan of these devices and decreasing the amount of electronic waste. For example, in March 2024, a report by the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), an agency in Switzerland that focuses on training and research for international sustainable development objectives, stated that global e-waste had reached a peak of 62 million metric tons (Mt) in 2022, showing an 82% increase compared to the amounts recorded in 2010. They predict that by 2030, this will again rise to 82 million metric tons, translating to a further 32% increase. Thus, the escalating levels of e-waste will contribute to the expansion of the refurbished laptop market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Refurbished Laptop Industry?

Major players in the Refurbished Laptop Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Walmart Inc.

• Amazon.com Inc.

• Microsoft Corporation

• Dell Technologies Inc.

• Apple Inc.

• Hewlett-Packard Development Company

• Lenovo Group Limited

• Best Buy Co. Inc.

• Staples Inc.

• Office Depot Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Refurbished Laptop Market In The Globe?

Significant players in the refurbished laptop market are putting their focus on introducing refurbished laptop initiatives, with the objective to cater to the rising necessity for cost-effective and environmentally friendly computing options. Many programs include refurbishment businesses or agencies that accept old laptops, making necessary renovations and updates, and subsequently put them back in the market for sale or donation. To illustrate, HP Inc., an American tech firm, announced their refurbished laptops program in October 2023, with the goal of enhancing the availability of inexpensive laptops. Their objective is to offer reliable and cost-friendly tech access, especially for learners with moderate to low incomes, and to supply affordable laptops to freelancers, students, and micro and small enterprises. The program will be run through a certified partner who will distribute the refurbished HP PCs to standard consumers and businesses.

What Segments Are Covered In The Refurbished Laptop Market Report?

The refurbished laptop market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Grade: Grade A, Grade B, Grade C, Grade D

2) By Operating System: Windows Refurbish Laptops, Mac Refurbish Laptops, Other Operating Systems

3) By Screen Size: 11-13 Inches, 14-16 Inches, 17 Inches And Above

4) By Distribution Channel: Direct, Indirect

5) By End User: Individual Consumers, Businesses, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Grade A: Like New, Excellent Condition

2) By Grade B: Good Condition, Minor Cosmetic Wear

3) By Grade C: Fair Condition, Noticeable Wear And Tear

4) By Grade D: Below Average Condition, Significant Wear And Tear

View the full refurbished laptop market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/refurbished-laptop-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Refurbished Laptop Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America emerged as the leading region in the global refurbished laptop market. Forecasted growth patterns for this market were also included in the report. The report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Refurbished Laptop Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Refurbished Medical Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/refurbished-medical-equipment-global-market-report

Refurbished Medical Imaging Devices Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/refurbished-medical-imaging-devices-global-market-report

Refurbished Mri Systems Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/refurbished-mri-systems-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.