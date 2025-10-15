Industrial Pumps Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Industrial Pumps Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Industrial Pumps Market?

The size of the industrial pumps market has seen a slight increase in the past few years. It is projected to rise from a value of $85.48 billion in 2024 to $87.1 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.9%. This growth during the historic period is a result of factors such as the introduction of hygiene and food safety standards, growth in agriculture and irrigation, urbanization and construction surge, as well as development in the chemical and petrochemical sector.

The market size for industrial pumps is projected to witness consistent expansion in the foreseeable future. The market value is anticipated to reach $104.52 billion by 2029, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. This growth during the forecast period can be ascribed to factors such as the use of IoT to optimize pump performance, market growth in emerging regions, extended use of pumps in the oil and gas sector, increased role of pumps in renewable energy, and heightened demand for industrial processing pumps. Major trends expected during the forecast period encompass integration with industry 4.0, measures for energy efficiency, strategic partnerships, smart pump technologies, and an emphasis on customization and modular designs.

Download a free sample of the industrial pumps market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8450&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Industrial Pumps Global Market Growth?

The boom in construction activities is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the industrial pumps market. These activities pertain to setting up and assembly associated with land-modifying activities for infrastructure and structure development. Industrial pumps are employed in construction to evacuate excess water accumulated due to elevated water tables or substantial rainfall from the site, thus, a surge in construction activities will boost the market. For instance, Construction Digital, a UK-based firm that links all construction brands, forecasted in June 2023 that the construction industry in the UK will witness a growth of 12% in 2024, followed by an additional growth of 3% in 2025. Consequently, this uptick in construction activities is stimulating the industrial pumps market's expansion.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Industrial Pumps Market?

Major players in the Industrial Pumps Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Schlumberger Limited

• Baker Hughes Company

• Atlas Copco

• Xylem Inc.

• Regal Beloit Corporation

• Worthington Industries

• Alfa Laval AB

• EBARA International Corporation

• Pentair PLC.

• Idex Corporation

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Industrial Pumps Market?

In the realm of the industrial pumps market, product innovation is becoming a vital driving force. Major corporations in this market are concentrating towards inventing new technological solutions to cement their market stance. For instance, in March 2022, Vogelsang GmbH & Co. KG, a highly skilled equipment manufacturer, developer, and distributor from Germany, introduced highly effective rotary lobe pumps. These pumps are exclusively designed for extreme conditions, constant high-pressure performance, making them perfect for the oil and gas sector. These pumps are unique in the market with their heavy-duty gearboxes which facilitate a consistent pressure output of 18 bar and a temperature tolerance reaching 200° C.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Industrial Pumps Market Report?

The industrial pumpsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Centrifugal Pump, Positive Displacement Pump, Other Products

2) By Position: Submersible, Non-Submersible

3) By Driving Force: Engine Driven, Electrical Driven

4) By Application: Oil And Gas, Chemicals, Construction, Power Generation, Water And Wastewater, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Centrifugal Pump: End Suction Pumps, Vertical Turbine Pumps, Submersible Pumps, Axial Flow Pumps

2) By Positive Displacement Pump: Gear Pumps, Diaphragm Pumps, Piston Pumps, Peristaltic Pumps

3) By Other Products: Screw Pumps, Progressive Cavity Pumps, Hydraulic Pumps

View the full industrial pumps market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-pumps-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Industrial Pumps Industry?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Industrial Pumps, the forefront region is Asia-Pacific, which was not only the biggest in this market in 2024 but is also projected to experience the most rapid growth during the forecasted period. The report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Industrial Pumps Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Industrial Radiography Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-radiography-global-market-report

Industrial Real Estate Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-real-estate-global-market-report

Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-refrigeration-equipment-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.