Traffic Switch Planned on U.S. Highway 81 Project North of Yankton

For Immediate Release:

Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024

Contact:

Greg Rothschadl, Kevin Heiman, or Sam Caba at 605-668-2929

YANKTON, S.D. – During the week of Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, traffic will be diverted onto the newly constructed lanes of the U.S. Highway 81 grading project between 302nd Street and 306th Street north of Yankton. The traffic switch will shift two-way traffic onto the newly built lanes to allow for construction to begin on the remainder of the project. Traffic flow will require multiple lane shifts to direct the traveling public through the work zone.

Traffic Effects:

The lane widths will be a maximum of 10 ft.-wide, including shoulders. Overwidth vehicles will be required to use the designated detour route located on S.D. Highway 50, S.D. Highway 25, and S.D. Highway 46. The traveling public should also be aware that 303rd Street will be closed to thru traffic from Highway 81 to the SW Jim River Road until the point in time that traffic can be directed onto the newly constructed lanes.

Traffic speed will be reduced to 45 mph through the length of the project. Spot flagging and pilot car operations may be required where work is being done adjacent to the newly constructed lanes.

Highway 81 featured project page:

Find additional information about this project including a detour map at https://dot.sd.gov/highway-81-yankton-pcn-04g5 Sign Up for Text Notifications:

For updates on MAJOR traffic changes, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, simply text "YANKTON81" to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time. The contractor on the $16.7 million project is Loiseau Construction Inc. of Flandreau, SD. The overall project completion date is Friday, Nov. 22, 2024.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

- 30 -