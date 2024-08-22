Boston Public Schools Announces New School Leaders For 2024-2025 School Year

Photo via Boston Public Schools

Thursday, August 22, 2024 – Boston Public Schools (BPS) is proud to welcome 13 new school leaders for the 2024-2025 school year. Additionally, 15 school leaders, who previously served as interim school leaders, will be leading in permanent positions. Additionally, 4 school leaders will move from their current school leader role to bring their talent to a new school and community within our district. This group of talented educators represents a diverse and experienced pool of professionals, who are ready and passionate about serving our students, staff, and families.

“I am so excited to welcome our new school leaders to the BPS community and I am confident that they will make each of our school communities stronger,” said Superintendent Mary Skipper. “I look forward to working with all of our amazing and dedicated School Leaders to build on the progress that our district continues to make to ensure strong academic outcomes through our focus on priority areas like Inclusive Education, Equitable Literacy, High Quality Instructional Materials, and Early College and Career pathways. This group of leaders represents the strength, hope and possibilities of our BPS community, and I cannot wait to see them make their school communities strong places that foster a love of learning among our students.

This year 19 BPS schools will welcome a new school leader to their communities, including 11 previous school leaders and 9 who will hold the position for the first time. This is one of the most diverse and highly qualified school leader groups in the history of Boston Public Schools–10 are people of color, 17 bring previous BPS teaching and leadership experience to the role, and six are fluent in a language other than English.

“School Leaders are so important to the success and growth of our school communities," said Mayor Michelle Wu. "I am thrilled to welcome these new leaders who will deliver on the promises of high-quality and equitable education we have made to our students, families, and school communities."

Each of these leaders will play a crucial role as the district begins supporting schools with the implementation of Inclusive Education across Grades K0-K2, 7, and 9. They will also work with their schools’ Inclusion Planning Teams (IPTs) to review data and practices, as well as plans to continue expanding inclusive learning opportunities for all students. Additionally, each will be a key partner as we focus on expanding opportunities for the High-Quality Student Experience for all of our students, especially our Black and Brown students and Multilingual Learners with and without disabilities through equitable literacy, early college and career pathways expansion, and the implementation of the Long-Term Facilities Plan.

“I am proud to join Superintendent Skipper and Mayor Wu in welcoming our New School Leaders to the BPS community,” said Boston School Committee Chairperson Jeri Robinson. “Each School Leader brings unique skills and perspectives to their school community, and I know that our New School Leaders will listen, learn, and make decisions with our students and families at the forefront.

These BPS school leaders will lead the work in their schools to ensure that all students have access to High Quality Instructional Materials (HQIM) that allow students to learn at grade-level standards and are culturally and linguistically responsive.

“I am so proud to welcome our new School Leaders to the BPS community,” said Monica Hall, Executive Director of Leadership Development. “I am excited to see the amazing work that they will do and I stand ready to be a resource and support them as they begin their leadership journeys in their school communities.

Brief biographies of the new BPS School Leaders for SY 24-25 follows:

Albert Holland School of Technology

Dr. Artis Street, Head of School

Dr. Street brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to education to his new role, having served as the Assistant Head of School at Madison Park Technical Vocational High School. He joined the BPS community in November 2007, and has served in both teaching and school leadership roles. Before his career in education, Dr. Street accumulated over 14 years of technical industry experience, having worked at companies including Pollak-Stoneridge in Canton MA for three years, and Motorola in Phoenix AZ and Austin TX for four years. He transitioned from the high-tech industry to education, pursuing his passion for teaching mathematics. He joined the Burke community in September 2010 and served in numerous roles, including as a mathematics teacher, technology teacher, and instructional coach. His dedication to motivating students to pursue STEM-related college programs and careers is evident both inside and outside the classroom.

Phineas Bates Elementary School

Meghan Harrington, Interim Principal

Ms. Harrington has 15 years of experience as an elementary educator and educational leader. She began her work in Boston Public Schools in 2013 as a founding team member of UP Academy Dorchester before spending many years at Orchard Gardens as a teacher and then an instructional coach. Ms. Harrington’s instructional knowledge and belief in family and community partnerships has positively impacted student achievement throughout her career. She recently served as the Interim Principal at the West Zone Early Learning Center School, where she worked with the Student Support Team and partnered with families to increase student attendance and significantly reduce chronic absenteeism. Additionally, Ms. Harrington collaborated with staff to develop robust professional learning communities and school based teams, ensuring that teachers shaped the way that all students received high quality, inclusive instruction.

Blackstone Innovation School

Courtney Sheppeck, Principal

Ms. Sheppeck is a passionate and driven educational administrator with 15 years of expertise in educational leadership. She started her career as a teacher at the Willauer School on Thompson Island and joined BPS in 2002 as a teacher at the Murphy K-8 school in Dorchester. She was named as Principal of the Murphy K-8 School in 2014 after teaching at the school for over a decade, and has served as a mentor to many BPS principals and aspiring principals. She is a graduate of BPS and the parent of BPS students. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Elementary education from the University of Vermont and a Master's degree in Urban Education from Simmons College. Ms. Sheppeck is eager to listen and learn and be a strong voice for the school community.

Greater Egleston High School

Genevieve Nouveaux, Interim Head of School

Ms. Nouveaux is currently serving as an English Language Arts Teacher, ILT Facilitator and MTSS Coordinator at Greater Egleston High School. She joined the BPS community in 2005 as a Grade 8 English Teacher at Mildred Avenue and throughout her career has focused on ensuring that all students have equitable access to an education. Last school year, she chaired the Instructional Leadership Team and designed and implemented school improvement plans with corresponding school-wide professional development and initiatives for CPT, advocated for and implemented school-wide changes to adhere to district Equitable Grading protocols, created multiple structures for teaming and collaboration at Greater Egleston, analyzed and adjusted current MTSS structures that improved school-wide attendance, and collaborated with Region 8 liaisons on Inclusion and Equitable Literacy.

Nathan Hale Elementary School

Rosa Esparza, Principal

Ms. Esparza has served in numerous teaching and leadership roles in BPS. This past school year, she served as the Acting Principal and Principal Fellow through the Lynch Leadership Academy at the Patrick J. Kennedy School in East Boston. Ms. Esparza started her teaching career in New Haven, Connecticut, where she taught Kindergarten in a transitional bilingual program. Upon moving to Boston, she was a first and second-grade bilingual educator and Instructional Coach at the Mario Umana Academy. She is fluent in English and Spanish and has extensive experience supporting teachers with the implementation of high-quality instructional materials and using data to guide reflection and ensure that all students have access to equitable educational experiences.

Harvard-Kent Elementary School

Ben Russell, Interim Principal

Mr. Russell began his career in BPS as a teacher at the John F. Kennedy School in Jamaica Plain and has served at the district level as the Senior Program Director for Literacy & Curriculum Design and Assistant Director in the Department of Early Childhood. He has also served as a School Leader in BPS, leading the East Zone ELC, East Boston EEC, and the Bradley. He was one of nine leaders in the field to be appointed by Governor Romney to serve on the Board of the Massachusetts Department of Early Education and Care.

William Henderson K-12 Inclusion School

Dr. Lori Wiggins, Head of School

Dr. Wiggins is a bilingual educator with more than twenty years of experience as an educator in secondary schools and leadership experience at a State Education Agency. Dr. Wiggins served as Principal of Arlington Community High School in Arlington, VA for the past year, where she implemented a co-teaching model to support language acquisition of English learners in content classes and worked with her team to develop an instructional framework identifying practices for all instructional spaces. She also served as a Middle School Principal for over a decade, where she facilitated the implementation of equitable grading practices. These practices included standards-based grading, using balanced grading scales, and allowing students to retake assignments and resulted in a 40% decrease in students' failure of classes. Dr. Wiggins also served as the Executive Director of the West Virginia Department of Education's Office of Professional Preparation, which is responsible for licensure for all educators in West Virginia. In her role as the Executive Director, she facilitated the development of a new teacher evaluation system and for new programs for leadership accreditation.

Hernandez Dual Language K-8 School

Danielle Costello, Principal

Ms. Costello is a well-known and respected member of the Hernández community and leadership team. She started at the Hernández School during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and immediately focused on the school’s multi-tiered system of support, ensuring every child has access to what they need. Ms. Costello has also implemented other critical systems in the school, including the Primeras Maestras program. She joined the Hernández community after 11 years of work improving nonprofit and public sector systems. She is a lifelong learner who is passionate about deepening her knowledge and broadening her understanding of the world through her work as a social worker, mother, and educational leader. She is also a mentor to many at the Hernández School, and is deeply committed to building connections with students, families, and staff and expanding the capacities of all in the community.

Higginson K0-2 Inclusion School

Allyson Hart, Interim Principal

Ms. Hart first began in BPS as a teacher at the Mary E. Curley School in Jamaica Plain. She comes to the Higginson K-2 Inclusion School with nearly two decades of school leadership experience, in Boston and surrounding areas. Ms. Hart is a graduate of the University of Connecticut and has her M.Ed in School Counseling.

King K-6 School

Michael McGean, Interim Principal

Mr. McGean formerly served as the Chief Academic Officer at City on a Hill Charter School, where he launched a dual enrollment program, increased student academic achievement, and developed powerful professional learning for educators within the organization. He has also increased family engagement and opportunities for advanced coursework for students. Michael was a middle school administrator and Mathematics teacher before joining City on a Hill Charter School, where he increased precalculus proficiency rates, founded student leadership organizations, and led the school-wide initiative to increase equitable access in Advanced Placement Calculus by over 200%.

Lee Academy Pilot School

Carlitta Camillo, Principal

Ms. Camillo has most recently served in school leadership roles at the Hale Elementary School and the Condon K-8 School, where she helped to unify a culture of achievement, collaboration, and care. She also has leadership experience within BPS, having served as an Assistant Principal and Transformational Instructional Coach. She is a Boston native and an alum of the Boston Public Schools and one of the founding members of Boston Educators Collaborative and has taught classes on Culturally Responsive Teaching as an adjunct professor at UMASS Boston.

Manning Elementary School

Mark Silva, Interim Principal

Mr. Silva is a proven leader in public education with more than two decades of experience, including ten years of service as the Assistant Principal and the Interim Principal of the Harvard-Kent. He most recently worked as Regional School Leader in Region 1, providing direct administrative support to schools and school leadership teams. While at the Harvard-Kent, Mr. Silva contributed to the school’s long tradition of success, in which he trained staff in and developed the school’s noted social-emotional programming, resources and successes. He also has extensive experience supporting our Special Education students and families, and is eager to ensure that our Special Education students are able to learn and grow. He coordinated many of the school’s Community celebrations, which are a key component of the Harvard-Kent school culture. In his roles, he observed and evaluated teachers and supported grade-level teams with standards-aligned curricula while using data-informed strategies to promote equitable classrooms.

Mason Elementary School

Benjamin Rockoff, Principal

Mr. Rockoff has been serving Boston's students for nearly 20 years in numerous teaching and leadership roles. Prior to his current position as the Region 3 Principal, Mr. Rockoff was the proud principal of the Ellison Parks Early Education School in Mattapan for six years. He started his career in education as a paraprofessional and transitioned into teaching midway through his first year. He taught middle school math for over nine years at the Rogers, Orchard Gardens, and the McCormack schools. Mr. Rockoff went on to serve the middle school at the Orchard Gardens as its Academy Director during its turnaround and then became the Lynch Leadership Academy principal fellow at the Manning school in Jamaica Plain.

Murphy K-8 School

Harry Gilliam, Interim Principal

Mr. Gilliam has proudly served in the Boston Public Schools for the past 30 years. He began his work in Boston in 1992 at the Boys and Girls Club of South Boston before moving to the Children’s Defense Fund and the Black Community Crusade for Children, operating Boston’s first Freedom School. Mr. Gilliam entered the BPS at the Mason School, where he was part of the team that earned a National Blue Ribbon School status. He also worked at the Mather School before transitioning into a teaching position at the Murphy School. Mr. Gilliam was part of the team that supported the Murphy School’s expansion from a K-5 to a K-8 and worked alongside a team of educators to develop an award winning before and after school program which was recognized by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education as an Exemplary Practices Demonstration Site. As the Assistant Principal at the Murphy K-8 School for the past ten years, Mr. Gilliam has worked to build strong connections and vibrant partnerships with community-based organizations in Boston to better support the school and all learners.

New Mission High School

Kareem Cutler and Karen Loughran, Co-Interim Heads of School

Karen Loughran has served as the New Mission High School Director of Evaluation and Accountability and as an Instructional Coach for the past three years, and has many years of experience in teaching and school leadership. Karen started her teaching career as a Teach for America corps member in Houston, Texas, and joined BPS where she continued teaching at Charlestown High School. In 2010, she led turnaround coaching at the Trotter Innovation School to successfully transform the school from a tier 4 to a tier 1 school while maintaining the same student population. Additionally, she was the Director and Interim Principal at Hale Elementary School. Kareem Cutler has been serving as the New Mission Director of School Culture and Operations for the past three years. He started his career as a math teacher where he successfully led classrooms and improved student outcomes for over 10 years. Kareem also served as the Lead Teacher at the Putnam Ave Upper School in Cambridge Public Schools before joining the New Mission High School community..

Russell Elementary School

Nikki Wells, Principal

Mx. Wells began their teaching career in the Des Moines Public Schools, where they were nominated for Teacher of the Year in 2017. They recently served as an Assistant Principal and then Principal of a pre-K through 5 school in Burlington, Vermont. They hold a Bachelor's degree in English Education from Iowa State University and a Master's degree in Educational Leadership from Drake University. Mx. Wells previously lived in Peru and is fluent in Spanish.

They are committed to continual improvement and believe that a culture of learning and deep reflective practice is the gateway for meaningful school change. They have learned this both through effective practices and some mistakes, which Mx. Wells believes were essential for their growth as a leader!

Tobin K-8 School

Karla Jenkins, Principal

Karla Jenkins has served as the School Leader of the Higginson K-2 School in Roxbury for the past four years. During this time, she has demonstrated remarkable conviction in this role. She and the Higginson staff have made bold moves to increase inclusive opportunities for all students. She naturally and systematically builds open, honest relationships with colleagues, staff, students, and their families that allow for a strong school climate and shared decision-making. Prior to leading the Higginson School, she worked as a Director of Family, Student and School Partnerships at the Ellison Parks School and as the Director of the Student Support Team for the BPS Office of Engagement.

Tynan Elementary School

Matthew Fredericksen, Principal

Mr. Fredericksen began his teaching career as a middle school teacher and joined the Tynan School as the Grade 5 and 6 Math Teacher in 2021. He is a data-driven educator committed to obtaining results for all students. As a result of his work, Grade 5 and 6 students at the Tynan obtained the highest Student Growth Percentile in the state on the Math MCAS for both the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school years.

West Zone Early Learning Center

Geraldine Labissiere, Principal

Dr. Labissiere has many years of experience as an educator and social worker in Boston from early childhood grades through high school, and most recently served as the Director of Student Supports and Special Education at Brighton High School, supporting and coaching classroom teachers to integrate social-emotional supports and implement equitable tier-one instruction for all students. A fluent Haitian Creole speaker, Dr. Labissiere has vast experience elevating language and culture throughout the curriculum, and is deeply committed to building meaningful connections with students and families through culturally-affirming practices and rigorous instruction.