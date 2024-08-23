23 August 2024

61

Issues of cultural-humanitarian cooperation discussed with the Ambassador of the USA in Turkmenistan

On 23 August 2024, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the USA in Turkmenistan Elizabeth Rood.

During the meeting, the parties highlighted the positive dynamics of the development of bilateral relations between Turkmenistan and the USA on the principles of mutual respect and trust.

It was noted that trade-economic cooperation, as well as the collaboration on cultural and humanitarian issues hold a special place in the bilateral agenda.

The sides agreed to continue dialogue on the implementation of joint projects in science and education.