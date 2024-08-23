Statistics South Africa on Census 2022 results in October 2023

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) released the first phase of Census 2022 results in October 2023, following an extensive population and housing count.

Since then, Stats SA has published several thematic reports based on these results.

The upcoming release of the Census 2022 10% Sample data, scheduled for the end of August 2024, marks a key moment in the second phase of data dissemination.

The Census 2022 10% Sample is part of a wide range of products disseminated to the public, catering to the data needs of academia, research institutions, NGOs, planners, and policymakers, consistent with practices in previous censuses.

Recently, there has been some confusion about the 2022 Census data, particularly with the media misinterpreting the term 'exclusions' and incorrectly using the word 'withdrawals,' which was never mentioned in any official Stats SA communication. It is crucial to clarify that Stats SA has not withdrawn any previously-published Census 2022 data. The exclusions mentioned in the

Census 2022 in Brief document speak to data that has never been released.

The notice on the Stats SA website (www.statssa.gov.za) regarding the phase 2 release schedule for Census 2022 explains which variables and themes will be excluded. The Statistician-General is clear that he will not release data that does not meet international standards; this is a well-known international best practice that was part and parcel of previous Censuses.

As part of our regular quality assessment processes, Stats SA conducts assessments to determine the data quality relating to some of the themes and variables for Census 2022. This is done in line with the recommendations from the South African Statistics Council, which advises the Statistician-General. It is not uncommon for national statistics offices to withhold or delay the release

of specific census variables especially for Censuses conducted during and after the COVID pandemic.

At the time of the Census 2022 release, the Statistics Council expressed confidence that the results would be valuable for government service delivery planning. They also recommended that cautionary notes be included where necessary. The note on exclusions aligns with this advice, ensuring that users are aware of any limitations when interpreting the data. Stats SA has adhered to the recommendations from the Statistics Council regarding variables requiring additional data confrontation, e.g. that household deaths data not be released until data confrontation with vital registration data is conducted.

“Our exclusions include data on income, labour (unemployment data), water interruptions lasting more than two days, and mortality and fertility data,” said Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke.

At no point has Stats SA withdrawn Census 2022 data that is already in the public domain, as claimed in some media reports. “We reaffirm that the Census 2022 data is fit for purpose. The exclusions apply only to the themes mentioned, and the ‘fitness for purpose’ pronounced by the Statistics Council in October 2023 remains valid for the remaining data items,” Mr. Maluleke

added.

Stats SA also announced updates on the dissemination of small-area Census 2022 data. Following a comprehensive quality assessment of sub-municipal data, it has been determined that Census 2022 results will be made available at the electoral ward level.

In accordance with Section 17 of the Statistics Act (Act 6 of 1999), which guarantees the confidentiality of individual data, some ward-level data with lower case counts will not be published to prevent the risk of identifying individuals. Where necessary, data are intentionally suppressed to avoid direct

or residual disclosure of identifiable units. This protocol has been consistently followed in previous censuses and surveys.

The electoral ward-level data will be accessible on the electronic dissemination tools in September 2024 (SuperWeb and Nesstar).

For technical enquiries, contact Angela Ngyende (AngelaN@statssa.gov.za) or Diego Iturralde (DiegoI@statssa.gov.za)

For media enquiries, contact:

Ms Felicia Sithole

Cell: 076 430 0693

Email: FeliciaS@statssa.gov.za