37th America’s Cup: PredictWind to Power Teams and Fans Alike with Elite Weather Data

PredictWind is the Official Weather Data Supplier for the 37th America's Cup Observations Map Course Boundaries The world leader in wind forecasting

PredictWind is the Official Weather Data Supplier for the 37th America's Cup

Making our platform accessible to teams, race management, and fans alike means that everyone has the same information, and it will all come down to how the provided data is interpreted.” — Founding Director, Jon Bilger

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, August 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the Official Weather Data Supplier for the 37th America's Cup, PredictWind has reinforced its status as a leading authority in accurate and cutting-edge weather forecasting for elite-level sailors.PredictWind’s involvement this year is significant, with five official weather stations along the coast of Barcelona providing crucial live wind observation data that will enhance both the teams’ preparation, alongside new platforms and app features to boost fan engagement.With conditions constantly changing, PredictWind will offer real-time wind data, alongside world-leading forecasting tools that will help competing teams strategize, make informed decisions and gain a competitive edge on the challenging Barcelona race course.​​For fans, the PredictWind Race Weather Center , offers an unparalleled level of insight. A new platform for this America’s Cup cycle, fans can experience one of the world’s most famous yacht races like never before with access to detailed daily weather breakdowns, live webcams, historical weather data, plus daily weather breakdowns written by meteorologists.Users of the PredictWind App will also have access to a dedicated America’s Cup section where they can view the Barcelona race course, their GPS location, and the spectator boat area. The map updates automatically depending on which racecourse is selected by officials, making it a valuable tool for both spectators on-site and those following the races remotely.PredictWind Founding Director Jon Bilger emphasised PredictWinds’ goal of giving fans access to the same high-quality weather data used by the world’s best teams to enhance the overall experience of the America’s Cup.“Having the latest information at your fingertips is essential for this type of high-performance racing. And by making our platform accessible to teams, race management, and fans alike means that everyone has the same information, and it will all come down to how the provided data is interpreted,” said Bilger.PredictWind has long been the preferred weather app of choice for top sailing teams and race organisers worldwide, enabling them to navigate challenging weather conditions and maximise their chances of success. As the Official Weather Data Supplier for the 37th America's Cup, it continues to revolutionise the way teams, sailors, race organisers and fans alike access critical weather information.For more information about PredictWind and their revolutionary weather forecasting solutions, visit www.predictwind.com Please find supporting imagery at the link here About PredictWindPredictWind is a global leader in weather forecasting for the marine industry, offering cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions to sailors, racing teams, and industry professionals worldwide. With their industry-leading forecasts, live wind observations, and advanced routing capabilities, PredictWind continues to set the standard for accuracy, reliability, and user-friendly weather insights.ENDS

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.