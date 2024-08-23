Telenor Sweden and SDMC Unveil Next-Gen 4K Android TV™ Dongle for Swedish Market

SDMC, in collaboration with Telenor Sweden, proudly introduces the Tv-hubb, a 4K Android TV™ dongle designed for the Swedish market.

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SDMC—a leading Google-licensed Android TV partner and Netflix Hailstorm/Self-Serve partner—and Telenor Sweden, the country’s leading mobile operator and fixed broadband provider, proudly introduce the Tv-hubb. This sleek and powerful 4K AV1 dongle, powered by Android TV™, is crafted to elevate entertainment experiences and enhance home viewing for subscribers across Sweden.

Made from recyclable and durable materials, the Tv-hubb is both compact and lightweight, allowing it to be perfectly hidden behind your TV without interfering the remote control. Powered by the S905Y4-B chipset, it ensures reliable performance with efficient 4K@60fps AV1 decoding for a smooth viewing experience. With access to tens of thousands of apps, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and YouTube, the Tv-hubb provides a wide range of entertainment options with a simple connection to your TV's HDMI port.

Ryan Yan, Senior Vice President of SDMC, said, “We’re excited to partner with Telenor to launch Tv-hubb in Sweden. As demand for high-quality streaming grows, we are dedicated to using our advanced solutions to help operators provide a diverse range of content and enhance user experiences with Android TV and Netflix. We’re confident that Telenor's subscribers will enjoy exceptional entertainment with Tv-hubb.”

Hanna Idstam, Manager TV of Telenor commented, “Most of us consumers are streaming more and more, both through free and paid streaming services, but a majority of our customers also regularly watch linear TV. We have therefore developed a more flexible and future-proof hardware that acts as a hub for gathering all types of content. It can also easily be brought anywhere while traveling.”

Tv-hubb is now available on Telenor Website.

For a live demonstration of SDMC’s next-generation Android TV devices, 4K high-end smart speakers, and other new products, visit us at the SDMC stand (Hall 1-1.C29) during IBC 2024, from September 13-16. Experience firsthand the exceptional quality and innovative features of our home entertainment solutions and discover how we’re shaping the future of entertainment.

About SDMC

As the leading provider in the smart home industry, SDMC has established end-to-end solution advantages in Android TV devices, 5G CPE/Femtocell/Wi-Fi/GPON/Cable Modem devices, OTT/IoT platform, and SaaS cloud services, helping operators worldwide deliver immersive video experience and rich entertainment services to their subscribers. Through close collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, enrich home life and build a more intelligent future.

Since 2003, SDMC has served over 300 customers and 100 million households around the world. For further information, please visit www.sdmctech.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About Telenor Sweden

Telenor Sweden is a comprehensive supplier of telecommunications services, and the network covers 99.9 per cent of Sweden’s population. Telenor Sverige provides 3 million mobile subscriptions and have about 700 000 fibre and broadband customers as well as 500 000 tv customers. Telenor Sweden’s annual revenue is SEK 12.6 billion (2023) and the company has approximately 1,600 employees.

www.telenor.se

