CBP Officers Seize Fentanyl Meth in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations officers at the Area Port of Nogales made a significant seizure of fentanyl pills as they passed through vehicle entry on Monday.
Shortly before 10 a.m. a woman attempted entry into the U.S. in a Dodge Ram truck, that was referred for secondary inspection. After a CBP narcotics detection canine alerted to the presence of drugs at the DeConcini Crossing, officers discovered 50 packages of fentanyl pills within the center hump of the front seats.
The drugs weighed nearly 99 pounds. The drugs and vehicle were processed for seizure, while the 22-year-old female subject was referred to Immigration and Customs Enforcements Homeland Security Investigations.
Guadalupe Ramirez, Director of Field Operations, commended the Port of Nogales on the significant seizure. “Seizures such as this one represent the relentless dedication by our personnel to prevent these dangerous drugs from reaching communities throughout the United States.”
Federal law allows officers to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of charges for criminal activity without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless and until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is America's frontline: the nation's largest law enforcement organization and the world's first unified border management agency. The 65,000+ men and women of CBP protect America on the ground, in the air, and on the seas. We facilitate safe, lawful travel and trade and ensure our country's economic prosperity. We enhance the nation's security through innovation, intelligence, collaboration, and trust.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.