CBP Officers Seize Fentanyl Meth in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations officers at the Area Port of Nogales made a significant seizure of fentanyl pills as they passed through vehicle entry on Monday.

Nogales CBP Officers Seize Fentanyl and Meth

Shortly before 10 a.m. a woman attempted entry into the U.S. in a Dodge Ram truck, that was referred for secondary inspection. After a CBP narcotics detection canine alerted to the presence of drugs at the DeConcini Crossing, officers discovered 50 packages of fentanyl pills within the center hump of the front seats.

The drugs weighed nearly 99 pounds. The drugs and vehicle were processed for seizure, while the 22-year-old female subject was referred to Immigration and Customs Enforcements Homeland Security Investigations.

Guadalupe Ramirez, Director of Field Operations, commended the Port of Nogales on the significant seizure. “Seizures such as this one represent the relentless dedication by our personnel to prevent these dangerous drugs from reaching communities throughout the United States.”

Federal law allows officers to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of charges for criminal activity without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless and until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.