Global Ferro Manganese Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ferro manganese market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $16.01 billion in 2023 to $16.91 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to steel industry growth, industrialization, and urbanization, global economic trends, automotive manufacturing, mining, and extraction activities.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The ferro manganese market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $20.4 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to infrastructure investments, renewable energy projects, urbanization in emerging markets, stricter environmental regulations, and fluctuations in raw material prices.

Growth Driver Of The Ferro Manganese Market

The increasing demand for stainless steel is expected to propel the growth of the ferro-manganese market going forward. Stainless steel is a steel alloy that is a general term for a class of corrosion-resistant alloy steels containing 10.5% chromium or higher. Ferro manganese is primarily utilized in the manufacturing of silicon manganese for flattened steel, titanium-rich steel, and stainless-steel products. Hence, the increasing demand for stainless steel across various industries, including construction, automotive, and consumer goods, is expected to propel the growth of the ferromanganese market.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the ferro manganese market include Tata Steel Limited, Vale SA, Eramet Group, Eurasian Resources Group Sàrl, Ferroglobe PLC, Manganese Metal Company Ltd.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the ferromanganese market. Companies operating in the ferromanganese market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Production Methods: Alloy Steel, Carbon Steel, Cast Iron, Stainless Steel

2) By Grade: High Carbon FeMn, Medium Carbon FeMn, Low Carbon FeMn

3) By Sales Channels: Distributor, Direct Sales

4) By Applications: Alloying Element Additive, Casting, Deoxidizer, Desulfurizer, Welding

5) By End Users: Chemical Industry, Metallurgy, Steel Industry

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the ferro manganese market in 2023. The regions covered in the ferro manganese market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Ferro Manganese Market Definition

Ferro manganese is a ferroalloy with a high manganese concentration that is typically used as a ladle addition with ferrosilicon during steelmaking. It is used as a raw material in the production of metal and steel-related goods, as well as in the manufacturing of ceramics.

Ferro Manganese Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Ferro Manganese Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on ferro manganese market size, ferro manganese market drivers and trends, ferro manganese market major players, ferro manganese competitors' revenues, ferro manganese market positioning, and ferro manganese market growth across geographies. The ferro manganese market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

