All lanes to reopen on MacArthur Bridge as rehab project continues
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV – All four lanes of the MacArthur Bridge near MacArthur and Mabscott are scheduled to reopen Monday, August 26, 2024, as a cleaning, painting, and rehabilitation project continues.
The bridge carries WV 16 (Robert C. Byrd Drive) over entrance and exit ramps for the West Virginia Turnpike at the Mabscott exit.
Vecellio & Grogan Incorporated was awarded a contract for approximately $4.3 million in May 2023 for the rehabilitation, cleaning, and painting project. Construction began in June 2023.
The reopening of all four traffic lanes marks the end of Phase 2. Further lane restrictions will be implemented when the project enters its final phase.
Construction is expected to be complete in the spring of 2025.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.