All lanes to reopen on MacArthur Bridge as rehab project continues

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV – All four lanes of the MacArthur Bridge near MacArthur and Mabscott are scheduled to reopen Monday, August 26, 2024, as a cleaning, painting, and rehabilitation project continues.
 
The bridge carries WV 16 (Robert C. Byrd Drive) over entrance and exit ramps for the West Virginia Turnpike at the Mabscott exit.
 
Vecellio & Grogan Incorporated was awarded a contract for approximately $4.3 million in May 2023 for the rehabilitation, cleaning, and painting project. Construction began in June 2023.
 
The reopening of all four traffic lanes marks the end of Phase 2. Further lane restrictions will be implemented when the project enters its final phase.
 
Construction is expected to be complete in the spring of 2025.​​

