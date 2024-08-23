Lane, Ramp, and Bridge Closures on US 22, Veterans Memorial Bridge, to Begin on Friday, August 23, 2024

Page Content

BROOKE COUNTY, WV – A portion of US 22, near the Veterans Memorial Bridge, will have right lane closures, both eastbound and westbound, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., beginning on Friday, August 23, 2024, through Sunday, September 8, 2024, for bridge maintenance. The Veterans Memorial Bridge will be closed (weekends only) from 12:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m., beginning Saturday, August 24, 2024, through Sunday, September 8, 2024. On August 27, 2024, WV 2 northbound on ramp to US 22 westbound, will be closed. Bridge closure is being performed at night to minimize the impact on the traveling public. Emergency vehicles will be accommodated. Motorists are advised to follow message boards and reduce speed.



Alternate Route: Wellsburg Bridge.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​