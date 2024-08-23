Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,453 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,809 in the last 365 days.

Lane, Ramp, and Bridge Closures on US 22, Veterans Memorial Bridge, to Begin on Friday, August 23, 2024

Page Content

BROOKE COUNTY, WV – A portion of US 22, near the Veterans Memorial Bridge, will have right lane closures, both eastbound and westbound, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., beginning on Friday, August 23, 2024, through Sunday, September 8, 2024, for bridge maintenance. The Veterans Memorial Bridge will be closed (weekends only) from 12:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m., beginning Saturday, August 24, 2024, through Sunday, September 8, 2024. On August 27, 2024, WV 2 northbound on ramp to US 22 westbound, will be closed. Bridge closure is being performed at night to minimize the impact on the traveling public. Emergency vehicles will be accommodated. Motorists are advised to follow message boards and reduce speed.
 
Alternate Route: Wellsburg Bridge.
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Lane, Ramp, and Bridge Closures on US 22, Veterans Memorial Bridge, to Begin on Friday, August 23, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more