Updated with video* MPD Searching for Burglary Suspects

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects that broke into a closed establishment and stole merchandise.

On Wednesday, August 21, 2024, at approximately 3:35 a.m., the suspects broke the front glass door of an establishment in the 1000 block of F Street, Northwest with a hammer. The pair stole merchandise and fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the video and photos below:

https://youtu.be/oDoXJcIvb58

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24128350

###