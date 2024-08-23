Mary Ottman Speaks at the Empowering Women and Girls to Thrive Summit at the United Nations Mary Ottman receives the President’s Volunteer Service Award Mary Ottman - featured on Times Square billboard

Mary Ottman, Professional Leadership Speaker and Author, was a featured keynote speaker at the Empowering Women and Girls to Thrive Summit at the United Nations

NEW YORK, NEW YORK CITY, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mary Ottman, TEDx Speaker Author , and Professional Leadership Speaker, was a featured keynote speaker at the Empowering Women and Girls to Thrive Summit at the United Nations.This transformative event, which took place on Wednesday, July 31 at the United Nations Plaza in New York City, aligns with Sustainable Developmental Goal #5: "to achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls."The event featured 14 remarkable women from different walks of life, bringing solutions to issues women and girls around the world face daily. In addition, the summit featured the Chief Editor at the UN News, Ben Dotsei Malor, an avid supporter of women and girls empowerment for several decades.Mary Ottman is an award-winning executive leader, certified leadership coach, and champion for professional success. Mary provides corporate leadership talks and workshops that help aspiring and mid-level managers become unstoppable high-performance leaders.“I wrote my talk to encourage employees who feel they have no control over their careers to start now and catapult their careers forward. Also, leaders can immediately begin to increase employee retention and engagement, especially as relates to high performers. Almost half of the high performers left their organizations in 2022 alone. Not addressing this issue is impacting their organization's bottom line!” said Ottman.“I hope that new to mid-level leaders will take away actionable tips and strategies that positively impact employee satisfaction, confidence, and skill growth. This will result in more cohesive, highly productive teams,” she continued.Her experience of working her way up from an engineering co-op student to a software engineer and then becoming an executive leader in the Army Civil Service gives her a unique perspective. In addition, she has a Master's degree in Leadership.“I'm not just talking the leadership talk when I speak. I've got 27 years of battle-tested experience,” she assured.Her talk, titled “How to Transform Your Timid Team Members into Confident Powerhouses,” was crafted using the S.T.O.R.Y. System for Transformational Storytelling, a framework created by Dr. Elayna Fernández.“I know there are a lot of people like me who either have ADHD or struggle with focus. Using Elayna's S.T.O.R.Y. System, I have the formula that allows me to wrangle my ideas into a focused message that is highly effective and connects powerfully with my audience. I have gone from getting feedback after an appearance that I am a great speaker to being told that AND ALSO getting the gasps and the claps that show the audience is right there experiencing the story real-time with me, which is proof that I am connecting with my audience and they are actively engaged with my message. I'll be using this simple and impactful system to write every talk I give from now on!” she expressed.The summit attracted attendees from Nigeria, Ghana, England, Canada, and across the United States, who shared comments about the power of Mary Ottman’s talk:“Mary's empowerment story is fun and funny and witty and filled with her fun personality. She is a master leader of women and builds confidence in those around her. Managers and workers are transformed through Mary and her training.”“She left us with clear simple strategies that can be implemented immediately to bring more confidence to the workplace.”“Mary Ottman shared how building confidence in team members can improve team dynamics and productivity. If you’re struggling to find the right employees or retaining them, listen to her talk and follow her advice right away!”“Loved Mary’s message and spunk!”“Her personal journey of working up the corporate ladder and overcoming challenges resonated with everyone in the audience. A speech that will leave a lasting impact on all who hear it.”“Mary’s speech made me feel hopeful that as I enter the workforce I can find leaders she describes that will mentor me and help me grow. Effective leaders like she describes and trains can help workers like me (and future leaders themselves) become the best we can be.”“We all have insecurities but they don't have to define us. Her message inspired me to take more risks!”“Mary Ottman's Dynamic, fun, and engaging delivery makes her a great candidate for any keynote or corporate training.”“Mary's talk made me reflect on the profound impact we can have on younger professionals rising through the ranks and how we can inspire others regardless of our upbringing or backgrounds.”“Listening to Mary Ottman share her journey of overcoming obstacles and achieving success in the corporate world has been truly inspiring and motivating, making me believe that anything is possible.”“Mary addresses a common issue in many organizations—timid team members who lack confidence. By transforming these individuals into confident powerhouses, organizations can unlock their full potential, improve productivity, and reduce turnover, especially among high performers.”“Mary Ottman is a powerhouse. I could listen to her for hours.”At the event, Mary Ottman was also honored with the President’s Volunteer Service Award, with an accompanying letter signed by President Joe Biden, because of her commitment to leadership for almost three decades. To commemorate this incredible achievement, she was featured on a billboard in Times Square later that day.“Women and girls should listen to the Empowering Women and Girls to Thrive Summit talks because there is a wide variety of topics. They will hear powerful, impactful stories that appeal to a wide variety of people. From learning ways to be present and support your loved ones struggling with suicidal thoughts to advocating for your health to becoming a successful leader and many other topics, there is something to help everyone thrive!” said Mary Ottman in support of fellow speakers at the event.To learn more, visit maryottmanspeaks.com and follow her @themaryottman. Be sure to also connect with her on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/themaryottman

How to Transform Your Timid Team Members into Confident Powerhouses | Mary Ottman

