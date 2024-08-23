Ladera Resort Makes Dreams Come True for Local Kids

Ladera Resort

Situated in the heart of a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Ladera Resort is committed to sustainable guest experiences and local community support.

Ladera Resort sits in a privileged spot, on a UNESCO ridge between the striking Piton Mountains, so we take seriously our stewardship of this land, and the surrounding community.” — General Manager of Ladera, Christian Gandara

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe recently recertified Ladera Resort in St. Lucia awarding the property an impressive compliance score of 91%.General Manager of Ladera, Christian Gandara said, “Ladera Resort sits in a privileged spot, on a UNESCO ridge between the striking Piton Mountains, so we take seriously our stewardship of this land, and the surrounding community. Our restaurant, Dasheene is a farm to table experience which reflects the fruits of the land. Our suites are furnished with creations built in our woodshop, our children were educated in the local school we helped to fund, and our guests experience the beautiful nature all around on hikes through our property and our initiatives to preserve it. We are so grateful for this beautiful place and honored to receive Green Globe certification for its stewardship.”First certified in 2018, Ladera Resort’s CSR initiatives continue to contribute to the local community and make a valuable difference to children’s lives. The resort has adopted two local primary schools in the Soufriere basin and accomplished the following:• Built an extension on a local school to allow for office space, a computer lab and a sick bay for the kids• Created additional classrooms for children to be educated comfortably• Yearly donations and contributions to sporting activities and award ceremonies• Provided artificial grass for a kids’ playground, and• The resort team carried out a renovation of a children's bathroom at a schoolAnother social initiative is the resort’s contribution to the Christmas Toy Drive held annually in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Development & Sports of Saint Lucia. For the past few years, the Adopt-an Angel initiative for underprivileged kids aged between five and twelve years old has been held with generous support from staff, guests and the public. In addition, a weekly food donation is also given to a local soup kitchen to help those who are less fortunate.Situated in the heart of a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Ladera Resort is committed to sustainable guest experiences and local community support. This is done by providing nature based activities that showcase and protect the richness of the island’s biodiversity. The staff as part of their Green Team efforts also regularly engage in community clean-up programs to lower environmental impacts. Furthermore, locally and organically produced vegetables comprise 70% of total kitchen purchases.Water and energy conservation form part of everyday practices at the property. A rain harvesting program captures and stores rainwater used for landscape irrigation. To reduce energy consumption, solar water heaters generate heat for hot water in suites and the kitchen, and LED lighting is installed throughout the property.Ladera is committed to its continuous support of local philanthropy, and creating unique experiences that guests can engage in as well as improve their sustainability footprint during their stay at the resort.ContactShay Renee’-BadalDirector of SalesLadera Resort, St. LuciaE shay@ladera.comT 1 758 459 6613

