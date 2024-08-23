Shāna Boutté Speaks at the Empowering Women and Girls to Thrive Summit at the United Nations Shāna Boutté receives the President’s Volunteer Service Award

Shāna Boutté, MA, IMC, MLC, was a featured keynote speaker at the Empowering Women and Girls to Thrive Summit at the United Nations.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shāna Boutté, MA, IMC, MLC, was a featured keynote speaker at the Empowering Women and Girls to Thrive Summit at the United Nations.This life-changing event took place on Wednesday, July 31, at the United Nations Plaza in New York City, and aligns with Sustainable Developmental Goal #5: "to achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls."The event included 14 diverse women who offered solutions to issues women and girls face around the world, along with opening speaker Ben Dotsei Malor, Chief Editor at the UN News, a champion for women and girls’ empowerment, as well.Shāna Boutté is a mindful-based mental health expert with over 20 years of experience supporting individuals with disabilities.She has more than 13 disabilities including autism, is a recipient of multiple humanitarian awards, public speaker, author, licensed coach, certified advocate for human rights and disability law.“My story will help others through inspiration, showing the power of fortitude, seeking peace through spirituality, seeking forgiveness as a way of life, and changing trauma into action through developing a program to bless others. Our experiences are never about us and are about God and blessing others,” said Boutté.“The takeaway from my STORY is forgiveness,” she continued.Her talk, titled " How to Protect People with Disabilities from Partnership Abuse ," was crafted using the S.T.O.R.Y. System for Transformational Storytelling, which was created by Dr. Elayna Fernández.“The S.T.O.R.Y. System is simple to follow and easy to use. It impacted me and my brand through simplifying complexities in writing and presenting these ideas in an impactful way with more facts, while still embracing the wisdom of feeling. This adds a special value to storytelling,” she saidAttendees from all around the globe gathered at the event and some commented about how Shāna Boutté’s talk impacted them:“Shāna Boutté puts forth a cohesive, integrated solution that if funded could help to support and empower domestic violence survivors to move forward and live safe, happy lives.”“Shāna's talk is truly eye-opening and addresses a critical issue that often goes unnoticed: the abuse of people with disabilities. Her presentation is informative and impactful, teaching us how to recognize the signs of abuse and highlighting the resources available to prevent it and support those in need.”“Shāna made me feel a sense of urgency. We not only need to protect people against spousal abuse but we must recognize the early signs and not dismiss them.”“Shāna’s speech about the effect of domestic abuse on spousal abuse and the Partnership Protection Program was very impactful and emotional. Her thoughts on how to appropriately support women in these situations were tangible and practical as well.”“She addresses a crucial topic that addresses a vulnerable population that is often overlooked—people with disabilities who may be more susceptible to partnership abuse. By discussing the need for a specialized program like ‘Partnership Protection,’ she underscores the importance of providing tailored support, resources, and empowerment for survivors. Shāna’s ideas are essential for raising awareness and creating systemic change to protect those at risk.”“Shāna Boutté's firsthand account serves as a beacon of hope for anyone facing similar challenges.”Shāna made me feel the need to continue my own work to help those with disabilities advocate for, maintain, embrace, and respect themselves for who they are.”At the event, Shāna Boutté was also honored with the President’s Volunteer Service Award, with an accompanying letter signed by President Joe Biden, because of her commitment to helping empower people with disabilities. To commemorate this incredible achievement, she was featured on a billboard in Times Square later that day.“Many people have asked where and how they can listen to Empowering Women and Girls To Thrive Summit. They want to know which issues are important to us, how we see the world, what our experiences are others may miss, and within various cultures which pieces of experience are perceived in specific ways. Many men want to know how to stand with and support women and want to hear the whole summit. Many women want to hear each presentation. People realize they often do not have a voice and want to help change this by viewing what is created. I feel it is important to see and hear, be with, and receive others where and how they are. Listening is an act of love. Combining these two ideas brings me to wanting to hear the presentations, as this is how I can lovingly receive other women and stand in solidarity with them,” said Shāna Boutté of the event and its importance.To learn more, visit www.shanaboutte.com and follow her @shanaboutte . Be sure to connect with her on LinkedIn, as well: https://www.linkedin.com/in/shana-boutte

