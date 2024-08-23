Gov. Justice announces major investments in Cass Scenic Railroad State Park and Lost River State Park

​ CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice today announced significant developments at Cass Scenic Railroad State Park and Lost River State Park as part of ongoing investments to enhance outdoor recreation and tourism in the state. Cass is adding its first campground featuring 100 campsites, modern amenities, and historic preservation. Lost River is adding 35 modern campsites, enhancing its existing natural retreat. With investments totaling nearly $13 million, both projects are expected to be completed by mid-2025. These campground projects are part of an ongoing investment in the West Virginia State Parks system. During the Justice Administration, more than $250 million in improvement projects have been completed. “I’m incredibly proud of the hard work going into the campground upgrades at Cass Scenic Railroad State Park and Lost River State Park,” Gov. Justice said. “Each day, the world continues to discover the world-class recreational opportunities in West Virginia. By improving our campgrounds and preserving the rich history of our parks, we’re inviting more visitors to see for themselves why our state parks are the best in the country.” Cass Scenic Railroad State Park

Cass Scenic Railroad State Park will soon boast its first campground, located on the water, featuring 100 campsites equipped with water and 50-amp electrical service, two bathhouses, a check-in station, an RV dump station, as well as paved roads and utilities. With a total investment of $8,034,810, construction began in August 2024 and is expected to be completed by July 2025. The campground will be located on the historic site of the Deer Creek Extract Plant, which played a pivotal role in the production of hemlock and spruce bark extracts during World War I. Although many of the original structures have deteriorated over time, remnants of the foundations will be preserved and displayed with interpretive signs to honor Cass' rich history. Visitors to the new campground will enjoy modern amenities and gain insight into the area's storied past. Lost River State Park

Lost River State Park will also see significant upgrades with the addition of 35 modern campsites, each featuring water and 50-amp electrical service. The new facilities will include one bathhouse, a check-in station, an RV dump station, and paved roads and utilities. With a total investment of $4,863,423, this project began construction in August 2024 and is slated for completion by June 2025. Nestled in the wooded mountains of Hardy County, Lost River State Park offers a peaceful escape with 26 cabins, a swimming pool, and nearly 4,000 acres of forested beauty. The new campground will enhance the experience for visitors seeking to connect with nature in a serene and secluded environment. To plan your visit to Cass Scenic Railroad State Park or Lost River State Park, please visit wvstateparks.com.

