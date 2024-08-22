CANADA, August 22 - From Cariboo Regional District and City of Quesnel: https://www.cariboord.ca/en/news/new-low-mobility-trails-unveiled-at-pioneer-park.aspx

The Cariboo Regional District and the City of Quesnel are proud to announce the opening of its newest low mobility trails in Pioneer Park on Dragon Lake. They have worked with numerous community groups since 2006 to develop the Cariboo-Chilcotin region as a world leader in accessible outdoor recreation and tap into niche tourism markets for people of all abilities. This initiative is also part of the Cariboo Regional District’s ongoing commitment to enhancing accessibility and promoting inclusivity within the region. Along with Pioneer Park, new and upgraded trails are also open at 108 Mile Lake in the south Cariboo and at the Esler Sports Complex near Williams Lake.

The newly constructed trails in Pioneer Park have been gifted names recognizing the Lhtako Dene’s ongoing role as traditional keepers of the land. Trail names such as Uda’ Dene Wheti (Ancestors’ Trail) and Lhtakoh Wheti (Three Rivers Trail) were developed with the input and guidance of Lhtako Dene elders and knowledge keepers.

The trails are designed to accommodate individuals with varying levels of mobility, including those using wheelchairs, walkers, or strollers. These trails feature gentle slopes, smooth surfaces, and strategically placed rest areas to ensure a comfortable and enjoyable experience for all visitors.

“I am excited and proud to unveil the new low mobility trails at Pioneer Park, a testament to the Cariboo’s dedication to ensuring that people with diverse mobility needs can partake in outdoor recreation activities,” said the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities.

“People in the Cariboo can now enjoy accessible park trails that build community bonds, respect the traditional keepers of the land and encourage environmental stewardship,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “These new trails in Pioneer Park improve access for everyone to enjoy Cariboo’s beauty. This is an inspiring example of what we can achieve when communities and all orders of government come together to enhance community wellbeing.”

“We are thrilled to open these new low mobility trails in Pioneer Park,” said Mary Sjostrom, Area A Director of the Cariboo Regional District. “This project reflects our dedication to creating inclusive spaces where all members of our community can connect with nature and enjoy outdoor activities.”

“We’re excited to announce that we’ve opened new low-mobility trails in partnership with the Cariboo Regional District,” said Scott Elliott, City of Quesnel Councillor. “These trails make Pioneer Park and the incredible view of Dragon Lake accessible to people of all abilities. This addition enhances our community’s accessible recreational opportunities and aligns with our goal of being an accessible community.”

The CRD and City of Quesnel collaborated with multiple partners to develop the Pioneer Park trails, including Lhtako Dene Nation, Quesnel River Archers, Dragon Lake Paddlers, and the Cariboo Farmers’ Institute and Dragon Lake Women’s Institute who donated the land.

The three regional trails included in this ambitious project were made possible through the generous funding provided by the Government of Canada and the Province of British Columbia through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program - Community, Culture and Recreation Program ($335,998) and from the Cariboo Regional District’s subregional recreation budgets ($122,202) for the north, central, and south Cariboo.