Model advances public safety, connects people to services in Richmond

CANADA, August 22 - Kelly Greene, MLA for Richmond-Steveston –

“When we collaborate with front-line workers from different agencies, we’re better able to get people the services they need. The new situation table will address issues unique to Richmond and support our most vulnerable community members and our community’s well-being.”

Henry Yao, MLA for Richmond South Centre –

“The new situation table will improve community safety and well-being in Richmond. Now that front-line providers will have a place to meet weekly, they can work together to provide at-risk people the services they need with a community-focused approach.”

Aman Singh, MLA for Richmond-Queensborough –

“Situation tables help prevent issues before they reach crisis level, which is very important for the wellness of individuals and families. The collaboration between Richmond’s public safety, health and social services sectors will provide more efficient supports because they can share information and build action plans as a team.”

Malcolm Brodie, mayor of Richmond –

“The Richmond safe community situation table will further support the work of the city’s front-line service providers to identify vulnerable people and families at risk of harm or victimization. This multi-agency collaboration will strengthen the sharing of information and the use of multi-agency wraparound services to assist those dealing with issues, such as mental health, substance use and violence.”