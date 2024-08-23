The 15 Club and W1974 Collectives Announces New KFund Points Program for NIL Contributions

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 15 Club and W1974 are excited to announce a new initiative designed to reward supporters of the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) program at the University of Kentucky. Individuals who contribute, after July 1, 2024, to an NIL Collective at the University of Kentucky will earn points in the KFund for their donations. This program is part of the University and our ongoing commitment to enhance the value and experience for our generous supporters and to further bolster the success of our student-athletes.**New Benefits for Contributions**For every one hundred dollars ($100.00) contributed to the NIL Collective, donors will earn one point in the KFund. These points can be redeemed for exclusive benefits, such as seating experiences and preferred ticketing status at postseason athletic events. To ensure donors receive their points, they must provide their KFund Member ID, method of payment, and the sport they are supporting to the staff at the "15 Club","500 Strong" and “W1974”. Our dedicated teams will track the points earned and coordinate with the KFund to ensure supporters receive the benefits they deserve.**Gratitude and Acknowledgments**We extend our deepest gratitude to the University of Kentucky's athletic department for their unwavering dedication and hard work in making the NIL program at the University of Kentucky the gold standard in college athletics. We would like to offer a special thanks to the UK Athletics Department leadership and staff for their continued support. We also would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to the leadership at the KFund for their invaluable support and contributions.**Enhanced Value for Supporters**The introduction of KFund points for NIL contributions is a testament to our commitment to providing added value for our supporters. Your continued support is invaluable to our student-athletes and their success. We appreciate your commitment and look forward to providing you with these additional rewards. This initiative reflects our dedication to fostering a strong and supportive community around the University of Kentucky athletics.**Contact Information**For more information, please contact:R. Ryan Maxwell or Joni Fowler PharmDAthlete's Advantage / W1974 CollectiveRRM@athleteadvantage.com or joni@w1974.comThis announcement marks a pivotal moment in our journey to support the evolving needs of collegiate athletes. We look forward to the positive impact this program will have and the continued collaboration with the University of Kentucky and its outstanding athletic department.For press inquiries, please contact:Michael CarpinelliMichael@athleteadvantage.com

