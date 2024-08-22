Traffic Advisory for Aug 23- Aug 31, 2024

Events happening in the City of Boston will bring some parking restrictions and street closures.

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

BACK BAY

Open Streets Newbury, Sunday, August 25, 2024

Open Newbury affords residents, visitors, and business owners to experience this vibrant street in a whole new way through a fun-filled day of walking, biking, skating, rolling, and family-friendly activities on a car-free street, which will require some temporary parking regulations on:

Newbury Street from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue

The intersections of Fairfield Street, Gloucester Street, and Hereford Street will be car-free. The remaining intersections will be open to vehicular traffic for public safety access and general vehicular traffic flow. Parking will be prohibited from 6 a.m. - 8 p.m. Any vehicles remaining after 6 a.m. will be towed.

MATTAPAN

Community Pop-Up Events - August 24, 2024

Parking restrictions will be in place to accommodate the events:

Municipal Lot #14, at 23 Fairway Street, Mattapan, All spaces, entire lot

NORTH END

Saint Anthony - Saint Lucy Festival – Wednesday, August 21, 2024, through Monday, August 26, 2024

The annual Saint Anthony – Saint Lucy Festival will occur in the same locations within the North End as in the past, with set-up beginning on Wednesday, August 21, 2024.

Parking restrictions will be in place from Wednesday through Monday on the following streets:

Cooper Street, Both sides, from Endicott Street to North Washington Street.

Endicott Street, Both sides, from Cooper Street to North Washington Street.

Thacher Street, Both sides, from North Washington Street to Prince Street.

North Margin Street, Both sides, from Cooper Street to Lafayette Avenue.

North Washington Street, North side (odd side), from Thacher Street to Causeway Street.

Medford Street, Southwest, from North Washington Street Causeway Street, on parking meters only

ROXBURY

Caribbean Carnival - Saturday, August 24, 2024

The annual Caribbean Carnival will be held with two separate parades. The first parade, the Jouvert Parade, begins at 6:30 AM on Circuit Drive near the Shattock Hospital, heading northerly to Franklin Park Road, ending at Blue Hill Avenue.

The second main parade, the Caribbean Carnival, begins at 1:00 PM on Warren Street at Martin Luther King Boulevard and proceeds on Warren Street to Blue Hill Avenue ending on Blue Hill Avenue at the Circuit Drive Entrance (Peabody Circle) for Franklin Park. Formation for the Carnival Parade occurs on Martin Luther King Boulevard between Warren Street and Washington Street.

Parking restrictions will be in place on the following streets:

Blue Hill Avenue, Both sides, from American Legion Highway to Warren Street

Martin Luther King Boulevard, Both sides, from Warren Street to Washington Street

Warren Street, Both sides, from Martin Luther King Boulevard to Blue Hill Avenue

Columbia Road, Both sides, from Blue Hill Avenue to Seaver Street

Old Road, Both sides, from Glenway Street to Columbia Road

Glenway Street, Both sides, from Blue Hill Avenue past Old Road to #11 Glenway Street

Glenway Street, School Yard

Seaver Street, Both sides, from Blue Hill Avenue to a point three (300’) hundred feet westerly, approximately at #280 Seaver Street

Walnut Avenue, Southeast (Franklin Park) side, from Seaver Street to Sigourney Street. Both sides, from Seaver Street to Park Lane

Sigourney Street, Southeast (Franklin Park) side, from Walnut Avenue to Glen Road

Circuit Drive, Both sides, from Blue Hill Avenue to Morton Street

Talbot Avenue, Both sides, from Blue Hill Avenue heading easterly to Bernard Street

Walnut Avenue, Both sides, from Peter Parley Road Glen Road to Seaver Street

Sigourney Street, Both sides, from Glen Road to Peter Parley Road

Westview Street, Both sides, from Blue Hill Avenue heading easterly to beyond #30 Westview Street to as close to the gate to the Lee School as possible

STUDENT MOVE-IN

Student move-in at local colleges and universities will require temporary parking restrictions in Boston from Sunday, August 25, through Monday, September 2, 2024.

A list of temporary restrictions can be found here.

RED LINE DIVERSION

Red Line will be closed from Kendall/MIT to JFK/UMass from Monday, August 19th through Sunday, August 25th. Shuttle buses will replace red line service and make all stops. Downtown stops will differ from the Red Line stations. Riders are also encouraged to take the Commuter Rail downtown, which will be fare-free.

Visit mbta.com/redline for more information on stops locations and fare-free service.

Please be advised that shuttles will be using the following roadways for service. Increased traffic should be expected.

Old Colony Road

Columbia Road

Preble Street

Dorchester Ave

A Street

Melcher Street

Summer Street

Federal Street

Congress Street

Devonshire Street

Otis Street

Sudbury Street

Cambridge Street

Parking restrictions will be in place on the following streets. Please follow all posted signage.

Preble Street

Dorchester Ave

West Broadway

Summer Street

Federal Street

Devonshire Street

Otis Street

Events such as parades, road races, and street fairs may require road closures to accommodate the activities.