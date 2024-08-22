U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Randy Feenstra for Iowa’s 4th Congressional District 

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Randy Feenstra to represent Iowa’s Fourth Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

"Representative Randy Feenstra has been a relentless champion for job creators, main streets, and the workforce in Iowa’s Fourth Congressional District," said John Kirchner, Vice President, Midwest Region with the U.S. Chamber's Regional Team. "The Chamber is proud to stand with Representative Feenstra and support his candidacy for Congress, and we look forward to working closely together in the 119th Congress on behalf of initiatives that will create economic opportunity for all."

“I’m honored to be endorsed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for my work to support our businesses, grow our economy, and encourage investment in the United States. When our businesses succeed, our communities are stronger,” said Rep. Feenstra. “To win the economic competition against China and create more American jobs, we must empower our businesses to innovate, hire, expand, and invest in the United States. As a strong advocate for our small businesses and rural main streets, I will always stand up for American job creators and workers.”

##