U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Pete Stauber for Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Pete Stauber to represent Minnesota’s Eighth Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

"The U.S. Chamber is pleased to announce our support and endorsement for Representative Pete Stauber in Minnesota’s Eighth Congressional District," said John Kirchner, Vice President with the Chamber's Regional Team. "Representative Stauber has been a champion for small business and job creators and is a key leader in supporting growth and opportunity for his constituents. We are proud to stand with him and look forward to working together in the 119th Congress."

“Fighting for our way of life means advocating for our Main Street small businesses which are lifelines to communities across Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District, and it’s an honor to once again be endorsed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce,” said Rep. Stauber. “I will keep fighting to ensure Washington gets out of the way so our entrepreneurs and innovators can thrive, and I look forward to building on our work in Congress to reform our permitting system and increase domestic energy production, critical minerals production, and manufacturing.”

##