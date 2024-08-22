MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, August 12, 2024, to Monday, August 19, 2024

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, August 12, 2024, through Monday, August 19, 2024, MPD detectives and officers recovered 52 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, August 12, 2024

A Smith & Wesson SD40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 5000 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Thomas Maynard Parker, of Northwest, D.C., for Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, Destruction of Property, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-123-288

A Taurus PT-145 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3700 block of Martin Luther King, Jr., Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 48-year-old Charles Vincent Jackson, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Permit Suspended, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 24-123-729

Tuesday, August 13, 2024

A Ruger 57 5.7x28 caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of Q Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Calvin Frederick Walker, of Northwest, D.C., for Assault with Intent to Commit First Degree Sexual Abuse while Armed, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Obstructing Preventing Interfering with Reports/Requests for Assistance from Law Enforcement. CCN: 24-123-877

A Taurus PT-111 Pro 9mm caliber handgun and a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the 4700 block of Central Avenue, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 30-year-old Edward Marcerllen Thomas, of Northeast, D.C., and 32-year-old Damani Antwan Butler, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, National Firearms Act, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-124-140

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Hartford Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Alonte Sanders, of Southeast, D.C., for Pistol License Violation and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol. CCN: 24-124-305

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Camryn Rashad Burton, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-124-348

Wednesday, August 14, 2024

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 500 block of Division Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Christian Ware, of Northeast, D.C., for Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-124-419

A Glock 20 10mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1000 block of First Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Joseph Adebowale Ogbara, of Bladensburg, MD, for Felon in Possession, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-124-431

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun, an American Tactical 5.56x.223 caliber rifle, and a Zastava Arms MDL PAP 7.62x39 caliber rifle (all pictured below) were recovered in the 2100 block of Fourth Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Trevon Bass, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-124-451

A BB gun was recovered in the 300 block of Eye Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-124-646

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 5200 block of D Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-124-659

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1250 block of Fourth Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Amonte Deanthony Greene, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-124-716

A Ruger P-89 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3100 block of Buena Vista Terrance, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old DeAngelo Scott, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Burglary One, Unlawful Discarding of Firearms/Ammunitions, Unlawful Entry, Resisting Arrest, Possession of a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-124-742

A 7.62x39mm caliber assault rifle and a Glock 42 .380 caliber handgun were recovered in the 2200 block of 16th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Wilfred Frank Suggs, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Criminally Negligent Storage of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-124-771

A Sig Sauer P-365 9mm caliber handgun and a Ruger LCP 11 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1300 block of Kennedy Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-124-825

Thursday, August 15, 2024

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of 33rd Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-125-070

A .30 caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Lexington Place, Northeast. CCN: 24-125-265

An American Tactical GSG 1911 .22 caliber rifle was recovered in the Unit block of P Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Jimmie Garrett, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-125-354

Friday, August 16, 2024

A Taurus 38 Special .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 1800 block of Burke Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Alter the Identification Marks of a Weapon. CCN: 24-125-503

A Hi-Point C9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Bruce Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old DeAngelo Antwain Nickens, of Suitland, MD, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited. CCN: 24-125-757

A Ruger 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Melvin Shaquille Richardson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Burglary One, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-125-794

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2200 block of Eighth Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Deyon Woodard, of Glenarden, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-125-968