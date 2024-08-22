MPD Arrests a Robbery Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man who robbed a woman in Northwest.

On Monday, May 22, 2023, at approximately 2:19 p.m., in the 1000 block of 15th Street, Northwest the victim agreed to meet the suspect using the Facebook Market Place online application at the listed location. When the victim met the suspect, the suspect snatched money from the victim and then fled the scene.

On Tuesday, August 20, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 22-year-old Niquan Odumn of Southeast, DC was charged with Robbery (Snatch).

MPD is also encouraging residents to use designated Safe Exchange Zones if meeting up with people to complete transactions from online market platforms. These designated areas serve as a safe place for people to exchange goods or money in order to prevent pre-staged robberies. MPD also strongly encourages the public to be especially wary of meeting people who refuse to meet at a Safe Exchange Zone location.

MPD Safe Exchange zones can be found at every district station and the Special Operations Division’s Harbor Patrol.

MPD Safe Exchange Zone locations:

First District Station: 101 M Street SW

Second District Station: 3320 Idaho Avenue NW

Third District Station: 1620 V Street NW

Fourth District Station: 6001 Georgia Avenue NW

Fifth District Station: 1805 Bladensburg Road NE

Sixth District Station: 5002 Hayes Street NE

Seventh District Station: 2455 Alabama Avenue SE

Special Operations Division’s Harbor Patrol: 550 Water Street SW

CCN: 23080762