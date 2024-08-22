Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault, Burglary and Other Charges

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 24A2005880

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Martin

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sand Hill Road near Wildwood Drive, Georgia, VT

VIOLATIONS: Aggravated domestic assault, burglary, unlawful mischief, violation of conditions of release

 

ACCUSED:  Matthew Richard

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police arrested a 40-year-old man in the town of Georgia on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 22, 2024, on multiple charges after the subject barricaded himself in a home for more than four hours. No one was injured in the incident.

 

Mathew Richard of Georgia is due to be arraigned at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, on charges of aggravated domestic assault, burglary, unlawful mischief, and violation of conditions of release. Richard was jailed on an outstanding arrest warrant with $10,000 bail on the violation-of-conditions charge, which arises from an underlying case involving aggravated assault on a law-enforcement officer and other counts that originate with the Swanton Police Department.

 

Thursday’s incident began at about 8:30 a.m. when police responded to a report that Richard was attempting to break into a home and was using a machete to threaten a family member. Richard subsequently barricaded himself in a nearby home, and police learned he might have had access to a firearm.

 

Multiple Vermont State Police units responded to the scene, including the Crisis Negotiation Unit, Tactical Services Unit, Bomb Squad, Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program, and the K-9 Unit. Additional agencies included the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, the Milton Police Department, the Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife, and AmCare.

 

CNU negotiators attempted to speak with Richard until about 2 p.m., when troopers deployed flash-bang devices into the residence. Richard subsequently walked out of the home and surrendered without further incident.

 

No additional information is available at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Richard’s arraignment. Members of the media should call the Criminal Court Clerk’s Office to confirm details of the hearing.

 

 

Trooper Adam Martin (221)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Adam.martin@vermont.gov

 

Legal Disclaimer:

