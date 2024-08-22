GEORGIA, August 22 - Atlanta, GA – Along with other state leaders, Governor Brian P. Kemp hosted small business leaders for a roundtable discussion today on civil litigation policies impacting the state's business climate and day-to-day affordability for hardworking Georgians. This is the first of three roundtable listening sessions on this topic Governor Kemp announced earlier this month to engage stakeholders from around the state which will ultimately inform policy proposals in the coming legislative session.

“A little over a year ago, I announced my intention to work toward common-sense lawsuit reform while still bringing jobs to Georgia and maintaining our position as the No. 1 state for business,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “We took the first meaningful steps on that issue this past session through the Data Analysis for Tort Reform Act. As we move forward, I want to thank the legislature and those from around the state who have been engaged on this issue as we work together to address this growing problem.”

Sponsored by the governor's Floor Leader Rep. Will Wade, the Data Analysis for Tort Reform Act created a mechanism to gather needed information that will guide next steps on this multi-year effort. Both chambers of the General Assembly also worked on legislation during the 2024 session specific to the issue of civil litigation, including SB 426 and SB 83. Both the Senate and House of Representatives will remain valued partners in the broader effort to address soaring costs due to civil litigation.

“I want to thank Governor Kemp for bringing this group together,” said Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones. “I have always supported measures to get Georgia's business community the relief it needs. We made legitimate strides last session to level the playing field when a case reaches the courtroom. I look forward to working with Governor Kemp, Speaker Burns, and other stakeholders to pass sensible lawsuit reform that will benefit our growing business community and strengthen Georgia's business friendly climate.”

“Ensuring that Georgia remains the number one state for business while also protecting the rights of consumers requires a balanced approach to litigation reform,” said Speaker of the House Jon Burns. “The Georgia House has made significant strides to improve our litigation climate, but there is certainly still more to be done. As always, we will be driven by the facts, gather input from constituents and stakeholders from across the state, and look at thoughtful, data-driven solutions to balance the scales and ensure our business climate and our quality of life in Georgia continues to thrive. We look forward to working alongside Governor Kemp and our colleagues in the Senate to advance legislation that fosters economic growth and fairness for all Georgians.”

“I really appreciate the work from Governor Kemp, Lt. Governor Jones, Speaker Burns, and all members of the General Assembly for helping us move the ball forward last session,” said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King. “Lawsuit abuse reform is needed to ensure Georgia and its citizens stay in the forefront of states to do business.”

In his remarks opening the roundtable discussion, Governor Kemp emphasized that all sides of the lawsuit reform issue will be able to make their voices heard during the course of this process. He acknowledged the difficulties of tackling this problem, but noted it is one that should be addressed with a united effort to stabilize costs for hardworking Georgians and businesses.

“Security companies are facing a two-pronged challenge while they work to help provide a safer Georgia: a growing number of lawsuits brought about by recent court decisions and an inability to find affordable insurance in Georgia’s current litigation climate,” said Peter Skiko of the Georgia Independent Security Association. “We commend Governor Kemp and other state leaders for hearing the concerns of industry experts and addressing the need for tort reform in Georgia head on during the upcoming legislative session.”

“We sincerely appreciate Governor Kemp, Lieutenant Governor Jones, Speaker Burns, Commissioner King, and all the other leaders for coming here today to engage with small business owners about the financial toll that lawsuit abuse is taking on Georgia's economy,” said John Sambdman of the National Federation of Independent Business. “Frivolous lawsuits lead to higher insurance rates, which small business owners can't afford, especially with inflation driving up the cost of doing business.”

“The Georgia Association of Convenience Stores appreciate the Governor’s willingness to engage with the small business community on this fiercely debated, but very necessary, issue,” said Matt Jones of the Georgia Association of Convenience Stores. “I hope what all our elected officials gain from this dialogue is not just that the current civil litigation climate is burdening small and large businesses in this state, but also that this is an issue that impacts all Georgians. Virtually everyone has seen premium spikes in personal insurance, along with significant increases in business insurance premiums.”

“The Georgia Food Industry Association and grocers across this state appreciate our top legislative leaders listening to our challenges on the skyrocketing cost of running a business in Georgia,” said John Triplett of the Georgia Food Industry Association. “Grocers are essential businesses in every community and operate on an extremely low profit margin. The increased cost of liability insurance could result in the closure of some locations, causing food deserts. We commend our elected leaders on addressing this issue.”

“I am thankful for Governor Kemp, Lt. Governor Jones, Speaker Burns, Commissioner King and members of the General Assembly for their commitment to addressing the need for legal reform in our state,” said Alexis Kinsey of the Georgia Restaurant Association. “Our restaurants, like many others, are truly family owned and operated; and the prevalence of frivolous lawsuits in the state jeopardizes our ability to grow, provide jobs, and serve communities. This conversation is a great step toward addressing this much needed reform and continuing to make our state a great place to do business.”

Participants discussed the impacts of Georgia’s civil litigation climate and its effect on insurance rates and availability for small businesses and their communities. With prices remaining at record highs nationwide, decreasing the economic burden on Georgians is a top priority of both Governor Kemp and the General Assembly.

“Georgia's legal environment poses significant challenges for businesses and consumers, leading to uncertainty and increased costs,” said Will Wilson of the Independent Insurance Agents of Georgia. “As an independent insurance agent, I witness firsthand how the burden of excessive litigation drives up insurance premiums and hinders businesses' ability to thrive and innovate. Independent Insurance Agents of Georgia applauds Governor Kemp and legislative leaders for prioritizing much needed lawsuit reform.”

“For over a decade, Georgia has been recognized as a Top State for Business,” said Charles Tarbutton of the Georgia Motor Trucking Association. “Balance must be restored to our civil justice system for our state to continue to prosper. Balance can only be achieved through legislative action. I applaud Governor Kemp, a small business owner himself, for taking a principled stand for this needed reform.”

“Lawsuit reform like we're talking about today is about freeing up family businesses, like ours, to focus on what we do best — caring for children and growing a legacy,” said Robert Hill of the Georgia Child Care Association. “As I prepare to step into my parents' shoes, reducing the burden of unnecessary lawsuits means we can invest more in quality, safety, and the future of our community.”

Hosted by Samson Tours, the Governor's Office is grateful to all who participated in today's roundtable and looks forward to continued engagement on this issue.