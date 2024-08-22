NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer Cox signs three bills



NEWS RELEASE Aug. 22, 2024 Contact: Emma Williams Office of the Governor (385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov Gov. Spencer Cox signs three bills SALT LAKE CITY (Aug. 22, 2024) – Utah Gov. Spencer Cox signs three bills from the August special session. Information on the bills signed today can be found below: SB 4001 Justice Court Jurisdiction

SB 4002 Ballot Proposition Amendments

SB 4003 Statewide Initiative and Referendum Amendments ###

