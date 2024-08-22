Submit Release
NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer Cox signs three bills


NEWS RELEASE

Aug. 22, 2024

Contact:

Emma Williams 

Office of the Governor

(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov 

Gov. Spencer Cox signs three bills 

SALT LAKE CITY (Aug. 22, 2024) – Utah Gov. Spencer Cox signs three bills from the August special session. 

Information on the bills signed today can be found below:

  • SB 4001 Justice Court Jurisdiction
  • SB 4002 Ballot Proposition Amendments
  • SB 4003 Statewide Initiative and Referendum Amendments

###

