DU QUOIN STATE FAIR ANNOUNCES FREE ENTERTAINMENT OPTIONS IN BEER TENT

Du Quoin, IL - In addition to a diverse Grandstand lineup featuring country, rock and rap artists, the Du Quoin State Fair announces the entertainment scheduled for the RollnUp beer tent stages at the 2024 fair, which begins tomorrow.



DATE

FREE AFTERNOON ENTERTAINMENT

FREE EVENING ENTERTAINMENT

FREE NIGHT ENTERTAINMENT

Fri., 8/23

Family Day

 

N/A

Dirtwater Fox

6 p.m.

Jefferson Starship

9 p.m.

Sat., 8/24

Governor's Day

Hoot n Holler Band

1 p.m.

Darla's Crush

5 p.m.

Murphy 500

9:30 p.m.

Sun., 8/25

Veterans Day

The Radio Days

1 p.m.

Bobby Ford Band

5 p.m.

Drew Baldridge

9 p.m.

Mon., 8/26

AG Day

 

N/A

Niki Lanahan Band

6:30 p.m.

N/A

Tues., 8/27

Republican Day

 

N/A

Not Guilty Band

6:30 p.m.

N/A

Wed., 8/28

Senior Day

 

N/A

Diamond Dog

6:30 p.m.

N/A

Thurs., 8/29

Sponsor Day

N/A

The Natives Band

5 p.m.

Lone Howl

8 p.m.

 

All shows in the beer tent are free. Tickets to all Du Quoin State Fair Grandstand shows can be purchased at the Du Quoin Grandstand box office or online through Ticketmaster.

 

The Du Quoin State Fair runs from August 23 - September 2. Admission to the fair is free, and parking is free on August 23. For remaining fair dates, parking is $15 for Gate 1, and $10 for all other gates. Please visit dsf.illinois.gov for additional information including seasonal parking and handicap parking details.



